The Weirdest Whoppers In Burger King History

After noticing that one of its brand new locations was devoid of customers, while a neighboring hamburger joint was packing them in thanks to its delicious, mammoth burgers, the Burger King co-founders David Edgerton and James McLamore decided to think big with a new kind of burger. In his memoir, "The Burger King," McLamore said, "I suggested that we call our product a 'Whopper' knowing that this would convey imagery of BIG."

What first sold for a mere $0.37 in 1957 now is the signature menu item that is sold globally in over 100 countries. In its home country and abroad, The Whopper has never rested on its laurels, always looking to introduce fun flavors and create a lot of buzz with new variations, and even colors of it. A lot of these takes on The Whopper are home runs, and yet many are just straight up bizarre. Let's take a spin around the globe and explore which Whoppers are the weirdest of the weird in the chain's long reign.