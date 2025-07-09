Burger King's New Menu Item Brings Summertime BBQ To Whoppers

Summertime never feels quite right unless I get a chance to enjoy smoky BBQ fare on a regular basis. I know I'm not alone in this, and apparently, so does Burger King. The fast food chain will soon be featuring some sweet and smoky barbecue action with its latest menu addition: the BBQ Brisket Whopper.

The limited-time offer from Burger King stars its signature flame-grilled quarter-pound beef patty topped with crispy onions, American cheese, and BBQ brisket slow-cooked to perfection with a golden barbecue sauce so satisfy summer BBQ desires. Standard toppings like lettuce and tomato are tossed between the buns, completing a meal that admirably complements Burger King onion rings and a frozen Coke upgrade to help beat the heat.

The newest menu item to grace the burger chain hits stores nationwide on July 15 and will set folks back $7.99. And, in a never-before-seen twist, individuals with a lesser appetite will be able to get all the delicious flavors of BBQ brisket on a Whopper Jr. for $4.79. Interestingly enough, we all have the new "Whopper by You" platform to thank for this welcome addition to summer fare.