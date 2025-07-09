Burger King's New Menu Item Brings Summertime BBQ To Whoppers
Summertime never feels quite right unless I get a chance to enjoy smoky BBQ fare on a regular basis. I know I'm not alone in this, and apparently, so does Burger King. The fast food chain will soon be featuring some sweet and smoky barbecue action with its latest menu addition: the BBQ Brisket Whopper.
The limited-time offer from Burger King stars its signature flame-grilled quarter-pound beef patty topped with crispy onions, American cheese, and BBQ brisket slow-cooked to perfection with a golden barbecue sauce so satisfy summer BBQ desires. Standard toppings like lettuce and tomato are tossed between the buns, completing a meal that admirably complements Burger King onion rings and a frozen Coke upgrade to help beat the heat.
The newest menu item to grace the burger chain hits stores nationwide on July 15 and will set folks back $7.99. And, in a never-before-seen twist, individuals with a lesser appetite will be able to get all the delicious flavors of BBQ brisket on a Whopper Jr. for $4.79. Interestingly enough, we all have the new "Whopper by You" platform to thank for this welcome addition to summer fare.
The BBQ Brisket Whopper is the first Whopper by You
The fast-food restaurant responsible for introducing folks to the slogan "Have It Your Way" is taking that pledge to a whole new level with its "Whopper by You" program. Burger King's BBQ Brisket Whopper is the first of what is sure to be some of the weirdest Whoppers in the company's history, as the burger chain is encouraging fans to submit their own Whopper creation by handing out bonuses for participating.
Starting July 15, individuals who let Burger King know what they think the next innovation in the fast food titan's arsenal of burgers ought to be will be rewarded with Royal Perks. By registering for a Royal Perks account and submitting the Whopper they want to see on the menu, customers will receive randomly selected rewards such as free burgers (with a purchase), $0.01 Whoppers every week for a year, and more. With nothing to lose and enticing perks to be gained as well as a chance to create a menu item for the restaurant, it's a win-win-win scenario that should see Burger King fans clamoring to have their Whopper brainchild starring as limited-time menu items across the country. The BBQ Brisket Whopper seems like a good start.