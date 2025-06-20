The Burger King Frozen Coke Upgrade That Should Be An Official Menu Item

Here's my gripe with a Coke float (yes, cola for me — root beer can go): Milky soda. In theory, I'm into the combination of that fizzy, acidic, vanilla-and-spice je ne sais quoi-flavored pop with creamy soft serve. But in reality, after spooning through much of the ice cream up front, as I am wont to do, I'm left with bubbly brown milk, which is definitely not the vibe. Who knew that Burger King was where I could go to make all my Coke float dreams come true?

As you're probably already aware, this fast food joint has frozen Coke. On its own, this slush is a delight. But, when combined with BK's dreamy soft serve, it is downright heavenly. And because of the texture of the already frozen Coke, the ice cream mixes in seamlessly and melts slowly — no milk soda in sight. That compatibility of both texture and temperature is what makes this fast food hack so much better than doing something like combining a Wendy's Frosty with a fountain drink.

At some BK locales, you simply just ask for an off-menu Frosted Coke, and the employee will know what to ring in. At other locations, where this isn't a common order, you may just have to ask extra nicely and take whatever upcharge you're hit with. If all else fails, just order a cup of vanilla soft serve and a frozen Coke, and ask for an empty cup so you can mix this bevvy up yourself. However you can get your hands on it, this combo is worth it — though it would be ideal if Burger King just went ahead and added this winning upgrade to its permanent menu.