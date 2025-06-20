The Burger King Frozen Coke Upgrade That Should Be An Official Menu Item
Here's my gripe with a Coke float (yes, cola for me — root beer can go): Milky soda. In theory, I'm into the combination of that fizzy, acidic, vanilla-and-spice je ne sais quoi-flavored pop with creamy soft serve. But in reality, after spooning through much of the ice cream up front, as I am wont to do, I'm left with bubbly brown milk, which is definitely not the vibe. Who knew that Burger King was where I could go to make all my Coke float dreams come true?
As you're probably already aware, this fast food joint has frozen Coke. On its own, this slush is a delight. But, when combined with BK's dreamy soft serve, it is downright heavenly. And because of the texture of the already frozen Coke, the ice cream mixes in seamlessly and melts slowly — no milk soda in sight. That compatibility of both texture and temperature is what makes this fast food hack so much better than doing something like combining a Wendy's Frosty with a fountain drink.
At some BK locales, you simply just ask for an off-menu Frosted Coke, and the employee will know what to ring in. At other locations, where this isn't a common order, you may just have to ask extra nicely and take whatever upcharge you're hit with. If all else fails, just order a cup of vanilla soft serve and a frozen Coke, and ask for an empty cup so you can mix this bevvy up yourself. However you can get your hands on it, this combo is worth it — though it would be ideal if Burger King just went ahead and added this winning upgrade to its permanent menu.
Make more than just Coke floats at Burger King
While the combination of cola and vanilla ice cream is an undeniable classic, there is a world of floats beyond it. You can use this same hack to upgrade a number of icy concoctions at Burger King. While the Coke combo may be the most highbrow of the bunch, there is nothing to stop you combining a candy-covered Nerds frozen drink with soft serve. When paired with the blue raspberry flavor, the effect is like a syrupy sweet summer snow cone drizzled in cream. A strawberry frozen float tastes like one of those Popsicle-brand Creamsicles, the flavor of the fruity ice and creamy soft serve evoking an ice cream truck nostalgia.
Of course, the shower of crunchy, sweet-tart Nerds pellets adds acidity, texture, and fun too. For a slightly different, but equally delicious, vibe pair vanilla soft serve with a Fanta Strawberry frozen soda. It doesn't have the same candy-driven tingle, but the combination of fizzy strawberry flavor and creamy vanilla is still a total winner.
Now, many of the Burger King frozens are only on menus for a limited time, like the Fanta Kickin' Mango, Pink Lemonade, and the Frozen Cotton Candy drink that was better than we expected. In fact, the Nerds options likely won't be available forever either, but hopefully I'll always be able to order my platonic ideal Coke float at BK.