Why Burger King's Onion Rings Are So Misleading
Burger King has some offerings that you can't get at other popular fast-food restaurants. The Whopper is larger than most other burgers, with a bigger bun and meaty flame-broiled patties. And, on top of this, you can order onion rings at Burger King, something that McDonald's and many other popular chains don't offer. Additionally, you can even order "Have-sies," a half-and-half mix of fries and onion rings which are unique to the Burger King menu.
However, the onion rings might not be exactly as you'd expect. While they are served in a ring shape, they are smaller than the average onion slice, and inside, you'd be hard-pressed to find what looks like an actual circle-shaped piece of onion at all. We're not disputing that the BK onion rings are popular, but in our own taste test, The Takeout tried the onion rings from six fast food restaurants and Burger King ranked low on the list.
What's in the Burger King onion rings?
Okay, let's be honest, out of the six fast food joints The Takeout tested, Burger King's onion rings came in dead last and the description of them by the taste testers was not one you'd want to hear about a delicious snack. Instead of finding a nice, thick veggie slice, coated in batter, and deep fried to golden perfection, there was no chance the eater would accidentally burn their mouth on fresh, hot onion with BK's onion rings. Not only were they lacking the most essential part (the onion slices), but they also lacked flavor.
Now, according to ShiftyChèvre, Burger King uses slices of yellow onions, which are battered and deep-fried, then seasoned — you know, the way they're supposed to be. But I know from experience that is not the type of onion ring I've received whenever I've ordered them from BK. Unfortunately, I have to agree with our tester, who perfectly described their experience as "onion paste" in a bland batter. Not that I want a strip of onion to slide out and burn my chin when I bite into it, but an actual onion slice should be easily spotted inside the battered ring — an experience Burger King's onion rings do not offer.