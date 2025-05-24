Why Burger King's Onion Rings Are So Misleading

Burger King has some offerings that you can't get at other popular fast-food restaurants. The Whopper is larger than most other burgers, with a bigger bun and meaty flame-broiled patties. And, on top of this, you can order onion rings at Burger King, something that McDonald's and many other popular chains don't offer. Additionally, you can even order "Have-sies," a half-and-half mix of fries and onion rings which are unique to the Burger King menu.

However, the onion rings might not be exactly as you'd expect. While they are served in a ring shape, they are smaller than the average onion slice, and inside, you'd be hard-pressed to find what looks like an actual circle-shaped piece of onion at all. We're not disputing that the BK onion rings are popular, but in our own taste test, The Takeout tried the onion rings from six fast food restaurants and Burger King ranked low on the list.