Review: Burger King's How To Train Your Dragon Menu Is Ready For It's Fiery Close-Up

In 2010, kids and kids at heart began to see dragons in a new light thanks to DreamWorks' new film "How to Train Your Dragon." The box office success starring a warm-hearted titular dragon not only launched a fiery movie franchise, but opportunities for fast food chains to sell toys with movie tie-ins. McDonald's was the first to train its sights on the series with a set of Happy Meal toys, and was back on board when the sequel dropped in 2014. Wendy's took flight with its own set of toys for the spin-off Netflix series in 2015, and a decade later, Burger King gets its turn to reign in the Dragon in honor of the release of the live-action film of the same name. Sure, there are dragon toys to be found within the King Jr. Kids Meals bag, but BK is trying to heat things up a bit more with an entire meal menu to celebrate.

A fiery-inspired menu at Burger King isn't exactly a novel concept, as the King unleashed a spicy line in the summer of 2024. Well, the new How to Train Your Dragon menu sounds like it's trying to ignite a similar spark with a Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper, Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries, Soaring Strawberry Lemonade, and a Viking's Chocolate Sundae. So, is this new movie tie-in menu pure fire, or more like smoke and mirrors? On behalf of The Takeout, I got a sneak peek chew & review and sip & say on the four new items to see where the truth lies. Here's what I found.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.