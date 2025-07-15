Burger King BBQ Brisket Whopper Review: A Menu Classic Gets A Much Needed Upgrade
In 1957, Burger King made a big statement when it debuted the new king of burgers: the Whopper. To this day, the Whopper remains one of the most memorable monikers in hamburgers, sold and enjoyed around the world. A simple Whopper includes a flame-grilled hamburger patty, topped with veggies and condiments, and sandwiched between a sesame-seeded bun. Over time, limited-edition Whoppers have run the gamut of creative toppings. Some of these Whopper variations have been wonderfully weird, including chocolate, Brussels sprouts, and even ketchup-filled donuts.
For its future Whopper experiments, Burger King is tapping into customer suggestions through its "Whopper by You" program. The first up to bat in this new idea pool is the BBQ Brisket Whopper. BBQ is nothing new for Burger King, with the chain once releasing a whole BBQ lineup for summer back in 2012 that included a Carolina BBQ Whopper, a Texas BBQ Whopper, and a Memphis BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich. Over a decade later, in 2023, lucky folks in Las Vegas and Minneapolis acted as test markets for the Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper. Now, some of those talents are being fused for a Whopper that seems to beg to differ with Arby's as to who truly has "the meats."
So, is the BBQ Brisket Whopper a meat-lover's paradise or more like a perplexing paradox of proteins? The Takeout got a sneak peek of this new creation — and after my taste test, it goes without saying that I have some strong thoughts.
What is Burger King's BBQ Brisket Whopper?
Burger King's new "Whopper by You" initiative aims to bring customer ideas for new menu items to life. In a statement, Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer for Burger King U.S. and Canada, explained that true to its slogan of "have it your way," the company wants to give customers a new opportunity to tell Burger King exactly what they want. Fans can submit new ideas for future Whoppers through the Burger King website. "When it comes to our iconic Whopper sandwich, they have a lot of ideas," he said.
The first item to launch through this initiative is the BBQ Brisket Whopper. This new Whopper is a limited-time offering, and features the standard elements of the sandwich — a typical Burger King flame-grilled beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo — before topping them off with slow-cooked BBQ brisket, crispy onions, and a sweet BBQ sauce. In addition to the regular Whopper, it is also available as a Whopper Jr.
How to buy and try Burger King's BBQ Brisket Whopper
Starting July 15, the BBQ Brisket Whopper is available nationwide at participating Burger King locations. It will remain on the menu for a limited time while supplies last. The suggested retail price for the BBQ Brisket Whopper starts at $7.99, while the BBQ Brisket Whopper Jr. starts at $4.79. Exact prices may vary by location. The burgers can be ordered à la carte or as part of a meal combo, which includes a soft drink and a choice of sides. Add-on toppings and drink or side upgrades may incur additional costs. Prices may also be higher for delivery and orders placed through third-party apps or websites.
Orders can be placed in person at the counter, kiosk, or drive-thru, where available. Advance orders for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery can be placed through Burger King's app or website. Some Burger King locations may serve burgers all day long, including breakfast hours, but be sure to check with your local store for availability.
Burger King's BBQ Brisket Whopper nutritional information
As you may expect from a Burger King burger, the BBQ Brisket Whopper isn't exactly a light affair. The BBQ Brisket Whopper includes a ¼-pound flame-grilled beef patty, topped with BBQ brisket, cheese, onions, lettuce, and two sauces, all sandwiched in a sesame-seeded bun. That equals a total of 1,010 calories, not to mention 18 grams of saturated fat and 1 gram of trans fat. Each burger also contains 140 milligrams of cholesterol, 1,810 milligrams of sodium, 70 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, 19 grams of sugar, and 44 grams of protein.
Considering its smaller size, it should come as no surprise that the BBQ Brisket Whopper Jr. contains less than half the number of calories at 490. It also contains 8.5 grams of saturated fat, 60 milligrams of cholesterol, 880 milligrams of sodium, 38 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, 10 grams of sugar, and 20 grams of protein.
Taste test: Burger King's BBQ Brisket Whopper
From the start, I knew I was dealing with a heavy-hitting burger, as the BBQ Brisket Whopper was hefty to hold. Unwrapped, it became even more evident that there was a lot going on in this Whopper. Beyond the standard elements of a Whopper, strips of crispy onions and dabs of the new BBQ sauce protruded out from under the bun.
After leaning in for a whiff, I mainly came away with the essence of pickles and the fluffy bun. I pulled back the top bun to peek inside, and it looked like a complete mess. Inside were more of those crispy onions, four pickles, shards of lettuce, and tomato slices, sloshed about in a combo of the BBQ sauce and stark white mayo. What I couldn't really see was brisket. I actually went back to the counter to question if it was there, only to be assured that it was poking out between the melty cheese and patty.
Sinking my teeth into the Whopper, I was immediately satisfied by the result. It had the usual great taste of a Whopper, primarily led by the beef and crisp pickles. Now, it also had the added twist of BBQ sauce. My mouth soon confirmed that the brisket was indeed present, with its pulled meat texture contrasting with the others in my mouth (not to mention sticking to my teeth). It was tender, loose, and soft, and added a nice juxtaposition to the firmer beef patty. While I'm all for crispy onions, and the abundance of them included here, their crispiness sadly got lost sitting in the condiments over time.
Burger King's BBQ Brisket Whopper — brisk-yes or a brisk no?
The BBQ Brisket Whopper is a protein-packed affair that does indeed give Arby's a run for its money. The differently textured meats paired well and made for quite a hardy burger, bite after bite. The pickles and tomatoes worked overtime, with their juicy freshness breaking up the hearty flavor. Sipping on Burger King's very, very saccharine-sweet Mango Peach Lemonade also helped to wash down this bold burger.
In such a dense Whopper, it was hard to fully appreciate the individual flavors of the brisket and the BBQ sauce. Luckily, I received side cups of both. The sauce almost looked like a cross between an Italian dressing and a peanut sauce, with a mustardy, vinegary smell and an overall peppy yet pleasant taste. If not in the BBQ Brisket Whopper, this sauce definitely deserves an encore at Burger King. The brisket by itself looked like something you may find at an actual BBQ restaurant, and surprisingly tasted like it did, too. It's super juicy and almost melts in your mouth. There's a little fat here and there, but I had no problem chewing it down.
I also tried the BBQ Brisket Whopper Jr. and was amazed how such a small burger could pack the same wallop. It's really nice to have this smaller option for those who may want to taste this experimental Whopper without making a full commitment, or simply pick up a different snack. However, the BBQ Brisket Whopper is so good that you may want to opt for the big brother size.
Methodology
A day before its official release, the fine folks over at Burger King invited me to a sneak peek and taste test of both the new BBQ Brisket Whopper and the BBQ Brisket Whopper Jr., as well as the chain's new Mango Peach Lemonade. This occurred at an actual Burger King location during lunch hour, and the burgers were consumed onsite for best results. I'd like to personally thank Deveen and her team for their incredible help in making all of this deliciously possible.
The food was tasted solely by me, and this review is based on my personal opinions and tastes, and my experience with Whoppers both past and present (including the recent fiery "How To Train Your Dragon" variety), as well as with BBQ sauces and brisket. The criteria taken into consideration to draw my final conclusions were: flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, value, uniqueness, BBQ bona fides, overall lovability, and likelihood of whether I would want to place another order. The short answer is that, yes, on a very empty stomach, I would like to "meat" the BBQ Brisket Whopper all over again.