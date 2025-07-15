Burger King BBQ Brisket Whopper Review: A Menu Classic Gets A Much Needed Upgrade

In 1957, Burger King made a big statement when it debuted the new king of burgers: the Whopper. To this day, the Whopper remains one of the most memorable monikers in hamburgers, sold and enjoyed around the world. A simple Whopper includes a flame-grilled hamburger patty, topped with veggies and condiments, and sandwiched between a sesame-seeded bun. Over time, limited-edition Whoppers have run the gamut of creative toppings. Some of these Whopper variations have been wonderfully weird, including chocolate, Brussels sprouts, and even ketchup-filled donuts.

For its future Whopper experiments, Burger King is tapping into customer suggestions through its "Whopper by You" program. The first up to bat in this new idea pool is the BBQ Brisket Whopper. BBQ is nothing new for Burger King, with the chain once releasing a whole BBQ lineup for summer back in 2012 that included a Carolina BBQ Whopper, a Texas BBQ Whopper, and a Memphis BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich. Over a decade later, in 2023, lucky folks in Las Vegas and Minneapolis acted as test markets for the Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper. Now, some of those talents are being fused for a Whopper that seems to beg to differ with Arby's as to who truly has "the meats."

So, is the BBQ Brisket Whopper a meat-lover's paradise or more like a perplexing paradox of proteins? The Takeout got a sneak peek of this new creation — and after my taste test, it goes without saying that I have some strong thoughts.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.