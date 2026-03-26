15 Outrageous New Food And Beverage Items For The 2026 MLB Season
Every spring, hope springs eternal as 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) teams take the field again in search of greatness on the diamond, spread out over 162 games. Half of those are home games, which is a lot of entertainment that stretches from spring to fall, leaving many mouths to feed and imbibe in all those months. Luckily, every stadium has plenty to offer, from the usuals, like a beer and a dog, and nowadays, items that range from the unusual to flat out outrageous. Every year, the chefs of these stadiums and their food partners always try to outdo one another, and try to deliver a culinary home run.
As the 2026 MLB season kicks off, there are a lot of new items hitting concession stands across North America, and The Takeout scoured all the menus to find out which were the most bodacious sounding of them all. Whether they'll be hits or a swing and a miss is up to you dear fans. Regardless, have a great season, and let's play and have a ball.
1. The 9-9-9 Challenge: Six ballparks
While the kids are busy trying to make six-seven happen, the adults have been focused on the 9‑9‑9 Challenge: taking on nine hot dogs, downing nine beers, over nine innings of baseball. This challenge has been around since at least the early 2010s, and went legit when Citizens Bank Park offered up flight sized brews and mini hot dogs to Phillies fans during the 2025 season.
For the 2026 season, the challenge is returning to Citizens Bank Park (Section 128), and expanding to five other stadiums. They include Citi Field (Willets Point Brewery, The Metro Market), Coors Field (Fanfare, Section 139), Daikin Park (Crawford Dogs, Sections 109, 418), Kauffman Stadium (Double Dip Hoagies, Section 247), and Oracle Park (Doggie Diner, Scoreboard Plaza).
It may sound like a lot of beer, but it comes with only a tall can, which has to be split over 9 glasses. While this may be a mini-me version of the original challenge, it will cost far less than taking it full on.
2. Boricua Dog: PNC Park / Pittsburgh Pirates
For anyone who has ever visited Pittsburgh, you have probably noshed on the legendary Primanti Bros. sandwich, messily loaded with fries and slaw. It's no surprise then that in the city's ballpark, PNC Park, there are plenty of bites that come fully loaded. The one that looks like a surefire hit, and a surefire mess is the new Boricua Dog, a take on the Puerto Rican street dog, which is a unique twist on an American staple.
This Boricua Dog is made with a "Pittsburgh twist!" The Frank is made with sofrito beef, and tapped with Smallman Street Deli kraut, yellow mustard, American cheese, ketchup, braised onion, potato sticks, all of which is housed in a split roll. We're sure the PNC version won't be as authentic as one you'd find on the streets of Puerto Rico, but at least you won't need to fly to try one, just head over to Section 135. Another new item of note is the Smoked Turkey Leg with Gouda Mac and Cheese (Section 140), which sounds like if the Renaissance faire was run by Kraft.
3. Brisket Doughnuts: Daikin Park / Houston Astros
For the 2026 season, Daikin Park concessions chef James Hackl really pushed the envelope, and started playing with food ideas as far back as October 2025. Chef Hackl told The Houston Chronicle, that the idea was to "throw ideas at the wall and see if they stick." One of the items that seems to have stayed on the wall, and will definitely create sticky hands is the Brisket Doughnut, which will be available to purchase in Sections 134 and 409.
The idea for marrying brisket and a doughnut isn't exactly a new one. For those lucky enough to have visited Smoke & Donuts in Orlando, you may have had a taste of this sweet and savory sandwich. However, if you're cheering on the Astros this year, a similar treat is no sandwich, as the meat resides within the donut, then slathered in BBQ sauce, and topped with creamy mac and cheese. Chef Hackl told the Chron, "A savory doughnut full of meat, deep fried. I mean, that sounds about as Texas as it can get, right?" He added, it's "complete comfort food — you're not going to find this anywhere else."
4. Chocolate Mousse Moose: T-Mobile Park / Seattle Mariners
Seattle mascot Mortimer "Mariner" Moose made his major league debut on April 13, 1990, and has been a game staple ever since. In 2026, the baseline cheerleader will be turning fans into cheer-eaters with the new dessert — the Chocolate Mousse Moose.
To find this fun and punny new treat, head to Mister Softee Sections 132 and 185 at T-Mobile Park. There, the usual soft serve ice cream gets poured into a cone or classic souvenir helmet, and finished with the pièce de résistance — cartoonish moose cookies that form Mariner Moose's face and ears. The moose cookies are made in partnership with local baker Simply Sweet Cupcakes, and look so cute with those wide eyes, you almost don't even want to eat them.
5. Cookies & Cream Cold Brew: Dodgers Stadium / Los Angeles Dodgers
There's nothing like a cold brewski while watching a baseball game, and over at Dodgers Stadium, it's hoping that thought will extend to a cup of chilled coffee with its new Cookies & Cream Cold Brew. This iced cold brew coffee is topped with cold foam and mini cookie chips that look straight out of a box of Cookie Crisp cereal.
The Cookies & Cream Cold Brew looks to be the perfect caffeinated pick-me-up to either start the game, or perhaps to keep focus for the later innings. Creator onsitesilva tried it at a press preview, gave it his seal of approval, and also passed along these sage words of advice: "You're gonna want to eat the cereal before you finish the cold brew, or else you'll be fighting the ice to get the Cookie Crisp out later."
6. Double Play Doughnut Parfait: Great American Ball Park / Cincinnati Reds
Executive chef Gary Davis and his army of chefs at Great American Ball Park have been hard working all off season drumming up new ideas for the upcoming one, even adding new items at the last minute. There are 14 items debuting, and the biggest one of all should warn guests when they arrive at the stadium to save room for dessert — Double Play Doughnut Parfait. What began as two separate ideas, revolving around doughnuts and banana pudding, has united into this dynamic duo called found at Mr. Red's Smokehouse, Section 139. Chef Davis told MLB.com, it's "the best of both worlds. It is really good, and it will feed four of you."
The Double Play Donut Parfait starts with a bed of 12 mini cinnamon sugar donuts, then layered with house‑made banana pudding, vanilla wafers, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, and topped whipped cream, and caramel sauce. Chef Davis added, "We really thought about this. We wanted to have something big, we wanted to have one of those items that people would come to the ballpark and seek, and we knew this item would do it."
7. Glizzilla and Pizza Doughnuts: Coors Field / Colorado Rockies
Denver is known as "the mile-high city," being 5,280 feet above sea level, and this season at its ballpark, there's a new hot dog that appears to be a mile wide, in size. Yes, that's an exaggeration, but 2 feet of a hot dog that weighs a pound, seems like a lot to handle. With a name like Glizzilla, this monster of a dog is designed for sharing, but don't feel shy to tackle this one all by yourself. By the way, "glizzy" is a slang term the kids love calling a hot dog these days. While an official ingredient list is unavailable, it looks to be topped with mac and cheese, peppers, and housed in a floury ciabatta-like long bun. The Glizzilla can be found at Fanfare, Section 157 at Coors Field.
Over at Section 109, a pair of Pizza Doughnuts are there to indulge in. No full description of this one exists other, but from its appearance — who would say "no" to a cheese-encrusted doughnut, topped with marinara, pepperoni, and a drizzle of pesto?
8. Lobstah Poutine: Fenway Park / Boston Red Sox
Boston sports teams always represent the entire New England region, and Fenway Park continues to deliver seafood options to nourish its fans who travel far and wide to watch their beloved Red Sox. Since 2024, Fenway has had a partnership with Maine-based Luke's Lobster, which has the honor of crafting the stadium's official lobster roll.
In 2026, Luke's Lobster meat is teaming up with fellow vendor Crispy Cavendish Farms fries for quite the impressive ship dish — (cue Boston accent) Lobstah Poutine. In lieu of gravy, the secret sloshy sauce tying it all together is clam chowder, and it is further topped with crispy bacon to add a bit of crunch.
The price tag on this poutine runs $39, and can be found in Section C7 — Home Plate First Level, LC2 — Big Concourse, Angry Orchard Terrace — Second Level, and Sam's Deck Concessions — Fourth Level. While the boat it comes in isn't as adorable as the Washington State Ferry Boat Souvenir (see below), it does look like quite the keeper. Good luck scrubbing those decks!
9. The Machete: IoanDepot Park / Miami Marlins + First Rate Field / Chicago White Sox
While the Glizzilla is tackling monstrously hungry fans at Coors Field this year, Marlins and White Sox fans will have the option to face their own 2 feet beast in the form of The Machete. While Taco Bell dreams up endless crazy food ideas, it may be hard to top 24 inches of Levy's carne asada quesadilla.
The mammoth homemade tortilla is griddled on the flat top with melted mozzarella and Oaxaca cheeses, house-marinated carne asada, smoky guajillo pepper sauce, salsa verde, and cilantro. While giant knives aren't allowed into ballparks, you may need an actual machete to cut this one up for sharing with others.
10. Padres Pretzels: Petco Park / San Diego Padres
Pretzels are always a solid standby option at a baseball game, but for the most part, they can be a boring piece of dough that is often not warm enough to enjoy. Petco Park is trying to change that image altogether with a brand new concept called Padres Pretzels, found at Section 206.
The headlining item at Padres Pretzels is a freshly baked braided pretzel that is smothered with a bevy of delicious sweet and savory toppings. How is one to choose between a pretzel coated in Buffalo sauce with blue cheese ranch, honey mustard with queso blanco, or s'mores with chocolate, graham cracker crumble, and marshmallow whipped cream? If that all sounds too much, it comes in a more classic salted form with Bavarian brew mustard. For smaller appetites, the stand will also have Pretzel Bites available in cinnamon sugar with vanilla icing, or classic salted with cheese sauce.
11. Schwarbomb Sundae: Citizens Bank Park / Philadelphia Phillies
Kyle Schwarber is quite the power hitter, smacking 56 home runs in 2025 alone. When the fans at Citizens Bank Park cheer him on this year, they can now eat something in his honor at the same time — the Schwarbomb Sundae.
This shareable sundae features Richman's soft-serve topped with a funnel-cake fried strawberry Uncrustable, fresh strawberry sauce, and fruity cereal pieces. It comes in a special 2026 MLB All-Star Game batting helmet. The Schwarbomb Sundae can be found in the Coca-Cola Corner, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes charity.
12. S'mores Quesadilla: Kauffman Stadium / Kansas City Royals
America turns 250 this year and there may not be a better way to celebrate than scarfing down a S'mores Quesadilla at Kauffman Stadium this season. Inside this tortilla lies the best hazelnut-cocoa spread, Nutella, marshmallow fluff, and graham cracker crumbs. It's topped with strawberry pico de gallo, and unidentified blue stars for good patriotic measure.
The S'mores Quesadilla can be found at the Craft and Draft section. Feel free to take off your ball cap and sing along to the national anthem with this red, white, and blue treat.
13. Take Me Out to the Ballgame Shake: Chase Field / Arizona Diamondbacks
Out of all the new items hitting up concession stands in 2026, the most outrageous, and perhaps most delicious one of all appears to be the Take Me Out to the Ballgame Shake. How does the sound of a salted caramel shake loaded with whipped cream, peanut butter sandwich cookies, Kit Kat bars, and Cracker Jacks sound? Yes, please! Although, as one commenter on Facebook cleverly retorted to its name and the sight of it — "take me out to the restroom."
The milkshake can be found alongside such delectables as the Oreo Explosion Churro Dog and PB & Brownie Pretzel Crunch Sundae at Churro Dog HQ, Section 129, and perhaps at Section 324 as well. Hopefully Chase Field's retractable roof will be closed most of the season, to help keep this creamy sugar bomb from becoming a complete melty mess.
14. Uncrustables French Toast: Rogers Centre / Toronto Blue Jays
Fickle kids aren't fans of crust, and thus gave birth to the Uncrustables sandwich in the mid-'90s. The enclosed, and filled sandwiches have remained a hit ever since, but somehow only arrived in the Canadian market in the summer of 2023. Three years later, the Rogers Centre executive chef Matt Munro and corporate partner Smucker's are bringing a dessert that is sure to be an off field hit — Uncrustables French Toast.
The dish starts with two Uncrustables, filled with strawberry and peanut butter, topped with a healthy amount of whipped cream, finished with fresh strawberries, and some icing sugar sprinkled on top. They can be found in Section 103.
15. Washington State Ferry Boat Souvenir: T-Mobile Park / Seattle Mariners
In 2026, the Mariners are turning 50, and the heat also marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Washington State Ferries system. The two pillars of the Seattle community are sharing this honor together in a unique form as a food delivery vessel this year at T-Mobile Park.
While the following dishes can be bought without the boat, why would you deny yourself the pleasure of having your Bases Loaded Crab Nachos (wonton chips, cheese sauce, crab salad, sesame, green onion, Thai chili sauce), Dockside Double Dip (wonton chips with beer cheese crab dip and spinach artichoke crab dip), Chicken Tenders, Fish and Chips, or an endless array of fries options carried around in such a beautiful boat? Long may the Mariners and the Washington State Ferries system run!