15 Outrageous New Food And Beverage Items For The 2026 MLB Season

Every spring, hope springs eternal as 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) teams take the field again in search of greatness on the diamond, spread out over 162 games. Half of those are home games, which is a lot of entertainment that stretches from spring to fall, leaving many mouths to feed and imbibe in all those months. Luckily, every stadium has plenty to offer, from the usuals, like a beer and a dog, and nowadays, items that range from the unusual to flat out outrageous. Every year, the chefs of these stadiums and their food partners always try to outdo one another, and try to deliver a culinary home run.

As the 2026 MLB season kicks off, there are a lot of new items hitting concession stands across North America, and The Takeout scoured all the menus to find out which were the most bodacious sounding of them all. Whether they'll be hits or a swing and a miss is up to you dear fans. Regardless, have a great season, and let's play and have a ball.