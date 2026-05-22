We Want To Launch One Of Bush's New Baked Bean Flavors Into Outer Space

Classic supermarket baked bean brand, Bush's, just released one of the wildest limited-time lineups I've seen in a while. It features a trio of flavors: Dill Pickle, Apple Pie, and — you're not ready for this one — Rocket Pop.

While Dill Pickle and Apple Pie-flavored beans probably don't need further explanation, the Rocket Pop-flavored beans certainly might. They're meant to evoke those red, white, and blue popsicles (now a 4th of July staple) of our collective youths, and when I woke up in 2026, trying these wouldn't have ever ended up on my bingo card.

Before you slap on some real pants and head out to the store to get some, the Dill Pickle and Apple Pie-flavored beans will be available at Walmart stores nationwide, but that Rocket Pop flavor will only be available via Walmart's online store starting May 23, 2026. A limited time drop was available on Bush's website, priced at $5.25 for a multi-pack, but sold out quickly. Bush's was kind enough to send me a press kit for review, and I'll be honest, I was not entirely prepared for this one.