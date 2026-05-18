Busch Vs Keystone: Apple Beer Showdown

After years of Busch Light going dominating the fruity cheap beer market, the folks over at Molson Coors are trying to work a similar magic with their own brew. Welcome to the world, Keystone Light Apple.

Is there enough shelf space for these two rival apple beers to coexist? After a successful taste test of Busch Light Apple, opportunity knocked, as I was offered the chance to sample Keystone Light's new competitor for the apple beer throne. A pack of 15 of them arrived at my door. Now I'm ready to crack open some cans of Keystone Light Apple to see if this version of fruit-flavored beer falls far or close from the same apple tree.

As the summer grilling season is just about to heat up and we're about to celebrate America's 250th birthday, there's no better time to pit these two beers against the other — literally comparing apples to apples.