Review: Can't Admit You Love Hard Cider? Busch Light Apple's Got Ya, Big Guy

Anheuser-Busch was founded 174 years ago, and after the Busch family became owners of the St. Louis Cardinals, they infamously wanted to rename the stadium Budweiser Stadium after their signature sudsy product. Major League Baseball frowned on this idea, and so the ballpark was instead rechristened after the family name — Busch Stadium in 1953. Two years later, the brand sneakily debuted a new lager to match the stadium's name: Busch Bavarian. Minus the German region in its title, Busch has been having drinkers "Head for the Mountains" for seven decades strong. Among many Anheuser-Busch beers, Busch Light was first introduced in 1989, and in 2020, the first-ever flavor variant appeared when Busch Light Apple hit select market shelves.

In a press release at the time, Daniel Blake, vice president of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch, noted, "We tested this flavor and knew immediately that our fans would love the crisp, refreshing taste." He added, "With this limited-time run, we know they'll be moving quickly to try it before it's out of the market."

Those words turned out to be prophetic, as fans demanded the return of Busch Light Apple in the ensuing years. The beer even earned the distinction of top limited-time innovation of 2025. The latest harvest of the beer has recently rolled into stores, and The Takeout took out a few cans to see if this idea was a ripe one or perhaps rotten to the core. Sit back and relax as we reveal our true thoughts and feelings in this Sip & Say.