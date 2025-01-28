What Temperature Does Beer Typically Freeze At?

One thing that is well-known about alcoholic beverages is that they can be quite difficult to freeze depending on their alcoholic proof or ABV (alcohol by volume). While some people believe that alcohol simply won't freeze, this actually isn't the case. Drinks like beer and wine are fully capable of turning to ice under the correct storage conditions. For beer specifically, light beers that have an ABV of 4-6% will freeze when stored below 28-31 degrees Fahrenheit (just a couple of degrees colder than your freezer), while beers with higher alcoholic content need slightly colder temperatures to reach their freeze point.

This differs greatly from liquors, which have higher proofs and need to be stored at far lower temperatures to reach freezing. Spirits that are 80-proof or 40% ABV — the most common proof for spirits like vodka – will freeze below 16.5 degrees Fahrenheit. So, if you want to chill beer properly without freezing it, getting the temperature right can be quite a delicate operation compared with chilling stronger alcoholic drinks.