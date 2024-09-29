Make Beer Storage Simple With The 3-30-300 Rule

What sounds better to you? An ice, cold frothy beer or a room temperature, flat brew? If you answered the former, you're not only good at answering obvious questions, but you're also reading the right article.

The best way to store beer and keep it fresh is to follow the 3-30-300 rule. The 3-30-300 rule holds that a beer stored at 90 degrees for three days will be as fresh as a beer stored for 30 days at 72 degrees. The same goes for beer stored at 38 degrees for 300 days, per the rule.

No matter what, beer that is stored away will eventually oxidize and essentially go bad. Beer can't technically be considered expired because pathogens can't survive in the brew, but the taste can get funky. Oxidation can leave the beer tasting like wet cardboard or give it a metallic flavor. The 3-30-300 rule shows you how to store beer to keep it as fresh as possible for as long as possible.