Review: Popeyes Honey BBQ Sauce Puts Mayo In The Corner And It Totally Works
As the calendar inches closer to summer, the smell of BBQ and its sauces will soon be in the air. The U.K. locations of Popeyes got into the summer spirit at the end of March by releasing an entire Honey BBQ menu, with the sauce topping a chicken sandwich, a wrap, and even fries. At the grand old U.S. version of Popeyes, Honey BBQ has been sensationally saucing up wings since 2023, and now that flavor is smothering a pair of Chicken Sandwiches.
Popeyes describes the new Honey BBQ Chicken as infusing a blend of sweet and smoky flavors to the classic crispy chicken lineup. The sandwich contains Louisiana herbs and spices, Honey BBQ sauce, and barrel-cured pickles, all residing between a buttery toasted brioche bun. There is also a Bacon + Cheese version made with Havarti.
So, do Popeyes Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches hit the sweet spot like the wings, or are they handheld masses filled with sour notes? The Takeout took out these new sandwiches for a spin to see where the truth lies and is ready to reveal all in this chew & review.
Methodology
On the first day of their release, I popped on over to my local Popeyes to try the two new Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches. I ordered and consumed them on site for best results. I also ordered the standard original Chicken Sandwich, as well as Honey BBQ wings for comparison. I brought the leftovers home for further testing, and a second opinion from the Mrs.
This chew and review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Popeyes and its chicken sandwiches and Honey BBQ sauce, as well as my experience with these new sandwiches. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, smell, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, value, and ultimately whether these sandwiches are worth your dime and space in your stomach.
Taste test: Popeyes' Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich
This taste journey began with the simpler of the two new sandwiches. Before I even took it out of its sleeve packaging, the smell alone lured me in. Taking a quick survey of the new guy, it had all the classical look and feel of Popeyes' standard issue Chicken Sandwich. It appeared girthy and was noticeably weighty. While a little of the BBQ sauce had snuck out onto the bun's exterior, for the most part, it kept its sauciness reigned inward.
Popping off the bun, the Honey BBQ sauce looked like a blood-splattered crime scene. The dark burgundy condiment had soaked into the top bun, trying its best to soil the crispy skin of the chicken filet, and between the bottom of the filet and the bookended bun, there was yet another pool of sauce. A closer whiff revealed a tug of war between the bread and the sauce, with the chicken sitting this sensual test out.
I dabbed my pinky into the sauce to get reacquainted with it. This is certainly not a typical BBQ sauce, as it has a very dense and rich taste. It's almost like a Korean BBQ concoction, or even a soy glaze. What it didn't seem to have was any real honeyed sweetness, but my Mrs. disagreed. When taking a full bite of the sandwich, the sauce's strong flavor was slightly dulled by the more crisped and breaded elements. This made the sauce less dominant, allowing it to blend in and create a nice variation on the familiar Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich.
Taste test: Popeyes' Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich with Bacon and Cheese
Next up was the same Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich but with the addition of Bacon and Cheese. This one also didn't appear to be a grand physical departure from the usual Chicken Sandwich, and even with extra elements in tow, looked on par with the regular Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich. Nonetheless, parts of the bacon and a corner of the mildly-melty slice of Havarti cheese snuck out from beneath the top bun, giving it a bit more visual flair and personality than its muted brother sandwich.
I popped the top lid and was elated to see six pieces of bacon, though noticeably they weren't all that crisp. I also took a little nibble of the cheese, which was mild and didn't make much of a fuss. It was hard to fully compare, but this sandwich may have had way more sauce under its hood than the previous one.
Taking a bite provided an instant upgrade. I could tell the extra elements not only added to the sandwich's overall greatness, but also brought out the best in the Honey BBQ sauce. Even though the bacon was limp, its saltiness and smokiness amplified similar notes in the sauce. With so many tastes and textures, the cheese was almost lost, but its smooth surface helped to keep it in the mix. As I nibbled back and forth between the two sandwiches, there was almost no contest as to which one was winning my heart. Spoiler alert — I polished off the Bacon and Cheese before I left Popeyes.
Popeyes' Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches — sweet treat or sour notes?
Since these new Chicken Sandwiches were a variation on existing products, I figured it was a good idea to try the originals. It had also been some time since I'd dived into Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, and this revisit felt like falling in love for the first time. The Honey BBQ sandwiches are a whole different and interesting eating adventure, albeit utilizing the same elements. They're certainly not better than the original, but it's nice to have new options, especially with bacon and cheese on board.
I also gave the Honey BBQ wings an encore taste. If you're into Popeyes' Honey BBQ sauce, there's no better way to enjoy it. You get a more direct taste of the sauce, and you also get to make a sticky mess of your hands, which is a tasty mess I will allow.
Before calling it a day, I repurposed a side cup of Popeyes' stellar chopped coleslaw. I did something I had never thought of — used it to top the chicken sandwich. A few healthy spoonfuls later, and the Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich had been elevated to a new stratosphere of deliciousness. Since the Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich is mayo-free, it misses that creamy diversion. The slaw not only adds that missing strength, but further brings out the best in this stark Honey BBQ sauce. I want to thank you for existing Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches, as you inadvertently led me to my new favorite Popeyes hack for life — 'slaw good, ya'll!
How to buy and try Popeyes' Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches
Starting May 4, Popeyes' new Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches will be available at participating locations nationwide. They are being joined on the menu by the return of Chicken Wraps, including a new flavor — Blackened Ranch. While the Chicken Wraps are permanent additions to the lineup, the Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches will remain on menus for an unspecified limited time only, while supplies last.
The sandwiches, which come in classic or outfitted with bacon and cheese, can be ordered à la carte or as part of a meal deal combo that includes a drink. In addition, the classic and spicy Popeyes Chicken sandwiches can also be ordered with the same bacon and Havarti cheese duo that tops a version of the Honey BBQ Sandwich. The suggested retail prices are $5.49 for the standard Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich, and $6.99 for the Bacon + Cheese edition. Prices may vary, and at my New York City location, the standard sandwich retailed slightly higher at $5.99, and with bacon and cheese for $7.49.
Orders can be placed anytime Popeyes is open for business, directly at the restaurant, at the register, kiosk, or drive-thru, where available. Advanced orders for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery can be made through Popeyes' app or its website. Additional costs may apply to delivery orders or those placed through third party apps and websites.
Popeyes' Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches nutritional information
The Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich has 630 calories, 24 grams of fat, 11 grams of saturated fat, 65 milligrams of cholesterol, 2,020 milligrams of sodium, 78 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, 27 grams of sugar, and 26 grams of protein.
The Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich with Bacon and Cheese has 790 calories, 38 grams of fat, 18 grams of saturated fat, 100 milligrams of cholesterol, 2,470 milligrams of sodium, 79 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber, 27 grams of sugar, and 34 grams of protein.
The Chicken Sandwiches and the Honey BBQ sauce contain the common allergens milk, wheat, egg, and soy. For current and up to date nutritional and allergen information, please consult Popeyes' app or website.