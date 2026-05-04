Review: Popeyes Honey BBQ Sauce Puts Mayo In The Corner And It Totally Works

As the calendar inches closer to summer, the smell of BBQ and its sauces will soon be in the air. The U.K. locations of Popeyes got into the summer spirit at the end of March by releasing an entire Honey BBQ menu, with the sauce topping a chicken sandwich, a wrap, and even fries. At the grand old U.S. version of Popeyes, Honey BBQ has been sensationally saucing up wings since 2023, and now that flavor is smothering a pair of Chicken Sandwiches.

Popeyes describes the new Honey BBQ Chicken as infusing a blend of sweet and smoky flavors to the classic crispy chicken lineup. The sandwich contains Louisiana herbs and spices, Honey BBQ sauce, and barrel-cured pickles, all residing between a buttery toasted brioche bun. There is also a Bacon + Cheese version made with Havarti.

So, do Popeyes Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwiches hit the sweet spot like the wings, or are they handheld masses filled with sour notes? The Takeout took out these new sandwiches for a spin to see where the truth lies and is ready to reveal all in this chew & review.