Grillo's Pickles X PBR Dares To Ask If Vinegar Improves Bad Beer

If you haven't heard of Grillo's Pickles by now, you're either living in a cave, or perhaps are too numb from everything being infused with dill pickle to even bother to notice. Well, beyond Mike's Hot Honey, it seems that the second most collaborative-friendly company in the entire universe is Grillo's Pickles. Maybe you have heard of — or were perhaps lucky to have had a taste of — its pickling of a V8 Bloody Mary Mix, a Two Robbers Hard Seltzer, Utz Potato Chips, Boulder Canyon Chips, Hippeas Puffs, a Heluva Good! Dip, a PopUp Bagels Schmear, honeygrow Shawarma Stir-Fry, or last summer's cool Grillo collab menu at Sonic. Based on that lengthy list alone, it seems like there's nothing left to juice up ... until Pabst Blue Ribbon partnered with Grillo's to make a new pickle beer.

In a statement, Rachel Keeton, Pabst Sr. Brand Director noted, "I don't think the founder of Pabst saw this one coming. But somewhere along the line, someone put a pickle in a beer and never looked back." Mark Luker, Grillo's Chief Commercial Officer, added, "This collaboration delivers a crisp, refreshing blend of both brands. We're excited for beer and pickle lovers to try it!"

Ever since it was announced, the vinegary buzz has been building up for the PBR x Grillo's Pickle Beer for almost a month, and now that it's finally hitting shelves, is this something to cheers or something to jeer? The Takeout took out some cans to find out where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this big dill of a Sip & Say.