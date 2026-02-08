Every Pepsi Flavor Ranked From Worst To Best

Everyone loves the idea of a soda made in its original formula and purest form. Pepsi started utilizing corn syrup as a sugar replacement by 1983. The corn syrup version remains the one sold today, but the consumer's love of real sugar has necessitated the rise of a Pepsi variant with it back in the formula. Pepsi first introduced Pepsi-Cola Throwback in 2009, which had an encore in 2011. When it came back in 2014, it was redubbed Pepsi Made With Real Sugar, and got its current "Soda Pop" name sometime after.

All Pepsi cans these days come decked out with its longstanding circular, yin and yang-like Pepsi logo. The Soda Shop model delivers that sense of nostalgia right off the bat, complete with classical cursive font of the brand's name. I am a fan of old school sugar throwbacks of drinks, and was looking forward to trying Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Made with Real Sugar for the first time. What I was immediately surprised by was that I didn't fall in love with it.

It's certainly a really good all-around cola, rich in the promised sugary sweetness, but it didn't have the same Pepsi taste that we're used to in this day and age. It was Pepsi in name, but it was a cola that seemed very different from any of the others on the brand's roster. It's an outlier that kind of lies slightly away from the rest, and in a way, that keeps it from being one of the best.