Diet Pepsi Vs Pepsi Zero: Is There Even A Difference?

I have sworn up and down that Diet Pepsi and Pepsi Zero are the same drink and the advertising was real gimmicky. I felt like they had the same differences as Diet Coke and Coke Zero, namely that both skip the sugar, promise a lighter drink, and aim for that familiar cola taste without the calories. Turns out they're not exactly twin drinks upon further review — but it's still not a huge difference, in my opinion. If you've ever grabbed one thinking it was the other, you might've noticed that the taste hits a little differently, and that part isn't a fluke; it comes down to the recipe.

Even though they're made by the same brand and serve a similar purpose, each drink has a different formula. Diet Pepsi came first. It's been around since the 1960s and uses aspartame as its sweetener. Pepsi Zero Sugar (formerly called Pepsi Max) is newer and uses a blend of aspartame and acesulfame potassium. It's also got more caffeine and is marketed as a bolder, closer-to-original Pepsi alternative.

They're both sugar-free colas, but they're built for different taste buds. Some people swear by Diet Pepsi for its crisp, lighter finish. Others say Pepsi Zero tastes more like regular Pepsi with a bit of extra kick. If you're just trying to ditch the sugar, either one works. But flavor-wise, they're not really interchangeable.