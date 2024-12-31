Add More Flavor And Fun To Beer With An Unexpected Ingredient

Whether you're breaking out the pint glasses for a group of guests or popping open a bottle for a solo night, most beer drinkers have their tried-and true favorite brew. However, a familiar beer can start to become boring at times.

Next time you find yourself wanting more from your go-to draft, pour in just a touch of pickle juice. It may seem like an odd pair, but it totally works. Pickle juice introduces a sourness and briny profile to the toasted, bready taste of beer. The acidity actually complements beer's malty and yeasty overtones, brightening the overall flavor profile. It is a similar concept to squeezing a lime wedge into a bottle of Corona or serving a pint of Blue Moon with an orange wheel.

The pickle juice addition works best with light to medium ales and lagers — the mellow, yeasty taste welcomes the added punch of pickle juice. Just steer away from splashing strong, heavy stouts — such as Guinness — with pickle juice. These brews have deep and robust flavors that clash with pickle juice's piquant acidity.