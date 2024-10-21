The Origins Of The Now-Iconic Pickleback Shot

Every pickle-loving adult of drinking age knows the benefits of a pickle juice chaser (just one of the many clever uses for leftover pickle juice), but not every one of us can stake claim to having invented the pickleback shot. (Though I wish I had.) The now well-known pickleback shot is actually just barely 18 years old itself.

In 2006, in a not-so-high-end-style establishment in Brooklyn called the Bushwick Country Club, the pickleback shot was born thanks to a creative female patron and a pickle company just getting off the ground. The female customer who walked into the bar saw the bartender Reggie Cunningham enjoying a McClure's brand pickle from the jar and requested he serve her a whiskey shot with some pickle brine on the side. Cunningham hesitantly tried the combo as well and ended up knocking back multiple picklebacks that same night.

Some serendipitous circumstances led this woman, a bartender, the owners of the bar, and a pickle company to be able to proudly say they sparked the pickle and whiskey trend. This is how a random request became an iconic part of growing pickle popularity across the world.