Give Pickle Martinis A Hot Weather Upgrade By Making Booze Slushies

Cocktails are all about ratios, and frozen drinks are no different — so here's a little easy math to know going in. Figure your pickle martini as three parts gin or vodka to one part pickle juice. Add a splash of dry vermouth or not. When making frozen cocktails, it's a good idea to have all ingredients as cold as possible, especially if your kitchen runs a little warm, to minimize melting when you blend. So mix the liquor and the pickle juice and stash it in the freezer beforehand. Because of the high alcohol content, the liquid won't freeze solid; it'll just be nicely chilly when you're ready to add the ice.

Here's another common ratio for frozen blended drinks: two parts ice to one part other ingredients. To avoid overtaxing your blender, use crushed ice rather than cubed; if all you've got is the latter, toss some cubes into a plastic zipper bag or between two kitchen towels and beat them with a rolling pin or other heavy object to break them up. Put the chilled liquids into the blender first, then put in less ice than you might ultimately need, adding and tasting as you go — while it's always possible to add ice, it's never possible to remove it if you find that you've watered down your drink too much. Pour the blended drink into a martini glass and garnish with — what else? A sliced pickle.

