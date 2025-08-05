11 Tasty Ways To Upgrade Your Canned Baked Beans

On their own, straight out of the can, unassuming baked beans don't steal the show. The trusty supporting act to grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, and other summer picnic and cookout delights, baked beans rarely take center stage or win any awards. When they're given the star treatment, however, they may take top billing at your next backyard barbecue. Homemade baked beans typically consist of parboiled white beans that are then baked in a tomato-based sauce containing seasonings and other flavor-enhancing elements, such as sugar or bacon. The ready-to-heat canned version typically contains beans that have been blanched and then combined with a sauce.

Although basic beans are tasty enough to eat on their own, you can take the flavor up a notch (or 10) by adding other mouthwatering ingredients. Upgrading canned baked beans will make them taste as though you spent all day in the kitchen, but with minimal effort. Here is a list of delicious foods to consider adding to your next batch of baked beans, as they each will enhance the smoky, slightly tangy, and subtly sweet flavor profile of the canned legumes. Just don't be surprised if your party guests ask you for the recipe.