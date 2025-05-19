This 2-Step Trick Will Give Your Grilled Hot Dogs The Perfect Snap

There are many ways to cook hot dogs. You can microwave hot dogs to perfection in under a minute, bake a big batch of hot dogs in the oven, or dip them in batter and deep fry them Nashville hot style. If you want, you could even eat hot dogs raw (they taste like bologna), since the meat is already precooked. (The United States Department of Agriculture does advise heating them up as this will minimize the risk of you falling victim to a foodborne illness.) For some people, however, the perfect hot dog needs to have that charred taste you can only get from a grill. While grilled hot dogs are all well and good, the outsides can blacken and dry out before the insides are heated all the way through. The solution to this problem? Poach them before you grill them.

Poaching your hot dogs gets them up to the optimal interior temperature — the perfect degree of doneness for a hot dog is 155 degrees Fahrenheit, in case you were wondering — before they even go on the grill. That way, all you need do is grill the hot dogs for a few seconds in order to char them. It may seem kind of wasteful to grill them for such a short time, but it won't be any trouble if you're having a barbecue and are already cooking hamburgers or corn. One person, who called this the "reverse hotdog" technique, posted on Reddit saying, "This poached way makes them plump and crispy, takes a little more effort but [is] worth it."