How To Cook Hot Dogs In Your Oven

Hot dogs on the grill are a summer cookout favorite, but as the weather turns cold there's no reason to miss out on a good frank with friends. Making hot dogs at home can be quick and simple with the microwave method, but if you need enough for a party, your oven is the way to go.

Making hot dogs in the oven at home is a convenient way to make large batches all at once rather than making a few at a time by boiling them on the stove or zapping in the microwave. The key to cooking hot dogs in the oven is to cut them a specific way: with a single slice down the middle. One of the many upsides to cooking hot dogs in the oven is it will end up with a crispier skin on the outside compared to these other cooking methods.

Oven-baked hot dogs also give you the opportunity to make different side dishes at the same time. You can make fries from scratch with fun designs, go classic with coleslaw, or get your greens with a salad. While your links bake, you can turn your attention to making a whole meal. Just be sure to get the right temperature and make that single cut across your hot dogs before you toss them in the oven.