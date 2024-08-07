Transform Roast Potatoes Into Smiley Fries With Just 2 Tools

Remember when dinosaur-shaped nuggets and smiley fries took up the space on your dinner plate next to the not-so fun broccoli? Well, I do. And it turns out recreating that nostalgic plate is pretty simple when you have a straw and spoon to help.

You could buy premade potato smiley fries, but we're adults now, so it's time to start cooking from scratch. With just a straw in one hand and a simple spoon in the other, you can make the happiest, maddest, or even saddest potato smiley fries you've ever had in your life.

On its face (pun intended), potato smiley fries seem like an easy dish to pull off in the kitchen. If you can make regular steak cut fries, or if you like to make cookies, it's pretty much the same process. However, as a less experienced cook, even this hack took some practice. So here's how to put your best potato smiley face forward using a straw and spoon.