If you've ever wondered why British people eat beans on toast, perhaps your eyes haven't yet been opened to the joys of baked beans. And they aren't just great when paired with white bread. You can add other ingredients to bump up the flavor and make a unique baked bean dish that's all your own.

First up on our suggestion list is a fruity favorite you might already have in your pantry: canned pineapple. This ingredient is a bit of a miracle worker. You can upgrade dry, bland chicken with canned pineapple, and it adds an acidic little kick to anything you add it to, including baked beans. Together, what you get is a refreshing pop of bright, tangy sweetness to complement the savory saltiness of your baked beans perfectly.

To make this dish, dump a can of baked beans into a pot, mix in some canned pineapple, heat it all up together, and you're good to go. Start with a couple of spoonfuls per can of baked beans and adjust from there based on your personal preferences. Use crushed pineapple for a more homogeneous texture, or go for tidbits if you want those juicy bites. It is also a good idea to use pineapple canned in juice to avoid the extra sweetness of sugar syrups; baked beans already have sweetness on their own.