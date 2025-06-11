Give Baked Beans A Sweet Upgrade With This Canned Ingredient
If you've ever wondered why British people eat beans on toast, perhaps your eyes haven't yet been opened to the joys of baked beans. And they aren't just great when paired with white bread. You can add other ingredients to bump up the flavor and make a unique baked bean dish that's all your own.
First up on our suggestion list is a fruity favorite you might already have in your pantry: canned pineapple. This ingredient is a bit of a miracle worker. You can upgrade dry, bland chicken with canned pineapple, and it adds an acidic little kick to anything you add it to, including baked beans. Together, what you get is a refreshing pop of bright, tangy sweetness to complement the savory saltiness of your baked beans perfectly.
To make this dish, dump a can of baked beans into a pot, mix in some canned pineapple, heat it all up together, and you're good to go. Start with a couple of spoonfuls per can of baked beans and adjust from there based on your personal preferences. Use crushed pineapple for a more homogeneous texture, or go for tidbits if you want those juicy bites. It is also a good idea to use pineapple canned in juice to avoid the extra sweetness of sugar syrups; baked beans already have sweetness on their own.
How to serve pineapple baked beans
What elevates pineapple baked beans from just a tasty side to something show-stopping are the extra little add-ins that join the party. We're a fan of tossing in some rendered bacon grease and chopped bacon, especially of the maple or hickory variety. The extra savory layer of flavor pairs well with the beans, and the acidity of the pineapple will cut through the fat so it's not too heavy. Jalapeño peppers are another good addition for a similar reason; this combination provides a great balance of savory, sweet, tangy, and spicy, so every bite will pack a heavy flavor punch.
When dealing with the actual baked beans, you can go store-bought, or you can try our recipe for husky rural baked beans. Making your baked beans from scratch means you can control every bit of the flavor profile. Go ahead and notch up the salt and savory aspects and cut back on the sweetness so the pineapple can really sing.
As for the main dishes to pair this delightful little side with, we love seared pork chops or a good sliced ham. It's no secret that pork and pineapple go together like a dream, after all. Soy-glazed chicken is another winner, since the salt and umami from the soy sauce complement the beans and pineapple beautifully. Whatever you pair it with, this pineapple baked bean side dish is sure to become a favorite.