McDonald's New Drinks Are Coming For Swig's Dirty Soda Crown

Starting May 6, McDonald's is releasing six brand new beverages to all of its stores. The drinks fall under two categories: Refreshers and Crafted Sodas. These have quietly been in the works since McDonald's CosMc's testing days, where the company used the new brand as a spin-off to experiment with beverages. The Refresher line is a set of fruity, non-carbonated, and moderately caffeinated drinks, while the Crafted Sodas will all come crowned with a cold foam top. The company invited select media to try the new drinks, and since I'm located in Chicago, I headed right on over to Hamburger University to give them a shot.

While we were on-site, McDonald's brand representatives, franchise owners, and chefs explained the production process of the new line-up (you'd be surprised at how big a role trial-and-error plays). The company's clearly taking these drinks seriously because each store now has a new staff role of "Beverage Specialist," who's an existing crew member specifically tasked with managing these drinks as well as teaching other teammates how to properly execute them. But really, the most important question is, how did they taste — and are they any good?