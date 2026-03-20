Review: Taco Bell's New Dirty Sodas Didn't Leave My Mouth In The Gutter

I wondered how the preparation of these dirty sodas would go. Typically, ordering a soda at Taco Bell means pulling the drink from the soda fountain yourself. The Taco Bell crew prepares these dirty sodas behind the counter instead of having the customer pour it themselves. On the day I tried these dirty sodas, my Taco Bell location was out of lemonade, so I was unable to try that flavor. Instead, the server asked what I wanted to replace it with, and I chose Dr. Pepper, my favorite soda.

The drinks were a combination of soda and vanilla creamer. When I had the drinks in hand, the very first thing I noticed was that the creamer was just hanging out at the bottom of the cup, leaving speckles of creamer falling in its wake. The first sip of each drink revealed a sweet, creamy taste in every instance. Notably, these were much more enjoyable than Mountain Dew's dirty cream soda I had the opportunity to sample previously.

Mountain Dew is a notoriously fizzy soda, but that cream really helped tamp down some of that fizz, even if the addition made for a separation-prone drink. With some swirling of the liquid on occasion, this was easily remedied. Just don't look at it for too long.