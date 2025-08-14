Review: Mountain Dew Baja Midnight

While I got to taste the fountain drink, I didn't get to sample the Freeze — it seems to be emerging a little slower than its fountain drink counterpart, but looks to be made with the same ingredients and offer a nearly identical taste, albeit with a different texture. Presented in a clear plastic Taco Bell cup to show off all of that light purple color and bubbles, Mountain Dew Baja Midnight is immediately intriguing and appetizing. That's quickly offset by the soft drink's off-putting medicinal smell, which quickly leads to a change in perception. No longer is the purple color that of rare fruits, but one of cough medicine. And that, unfortunately, is what Mountain Dew Baja Midnight most resembles in its overall flavor profile.

But it's not like it feels that way throughout the entire experience of consuming a Mountain Dew Baja Midnight. Upon first sips, the taste is rather mild, and surprisingly not overwhelmingly sweet despite the abundance of high fructose corn syrup. Initially, notes of fruit punch with a little bit of grape come through, although much tangier; that would be how the passionfruit presents itself. It doesn't seem like much lime comes through, although that might be a contributor to Mountain Dew Baja Midnight's strong aftertaste. It's bitter, unpleasant, and lingers in the mouth and throat for minutes after swallowing. That, combined with the cough syrup through-line, makes it clear at this point what Mountain Dew Baja Midnight is most like: a weird energy drink.