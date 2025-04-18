The Baja Blast Twist That Should Be On Taco Bell's Permanent Menu

Few things at Taco Bell stand out quite like the chain's signature tropical lime-flavored drink, Mountain Dew Baja Blast. The drink is popular in its own right — both as a fountain drink at the chain and in stores — but has been made all the more delicious recently with the introduction of the dirty soda version of the Baja Blast. Now, for those of you who don't know, a dirty soda is a soda that has been infused with cream and is most notably enjoyed by Mormons and Olivia Rodrigo, both of whom helped the style of drink gain notoriety in recent years.

The popular drink style was first introduced as a proper menu item last January as Taco Bell's Baja Dream Freezes (which came in both standard and strawberry). But, it has since been renamed the Dirty MTN Dew Baja Blast Dream Soda, with the strawberry version no longer being available. Instead, the dirty Baja Blasts now come in standard and zero-sugar versions, utilizing a vanilla crème to get the job done and provide a delicious new take on the limited-time-only menu item.