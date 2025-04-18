The Baja Blast Twist That Should Be On Taco Bell's Permanent Menu
Few things at Taco Bell stand out quite like the chain's signature tropical lime-flavored drink, Mountain Dew Baja Blast. The drink is popular in its own right — both as a fountain drink at the chain and in stores — but has been made all the more delicious recently with the introduction of the dirty soda version of the Baja Blast. Now, for those of you who don't know, a dirty soda is a soda that has been infused with cream and is most notably enjoyed by Mormons and Olivia Rodrigo, both of whom helped the style of drink gain notoriety in recent years.
The popular drink style was first introduced as a proper menu item last January as Taco Bell's Baja Dream Freezes (which came in both standard and strawberry). But, it has since been renamed the Dirty MTN Dew Baja Blast Dream Soda, with the strawberry version no longer being available. Instead, the dirty Baja Blasts now come in standard and zero-sugar versions, utilizing a vanilla crème to get the job done and provide a delicious new take on the limited-time-only menu item.
How to make Taco Bell's dirty Baja Blasts at home
Unfortunately, the dirty Baja Blast is still not a permanent option at Taco Bell and will seemingly be removed from the menu in due time. Since all we can do is hope that Taco Bell decides to keep the Baja Blast Dream Soda around long-term, lovers of the creamy take on the chain's signature drink can learn how to emulate it from the comfort of their own homes. Luckily, since the Dirty Baja Blast started as a homemade trend that got immensely popular on TikTok, it is pretty easy to make yourself.
First, you must decide whether to buy your Mountain Dew Baja Blast from Taco Bell or the store. Now, because fountain drinks taste very different from store-bought soda, the most authentic version of the specialty drink does call for your Baja Blast to be sourced from Taco Bell. Beyond that, adding your own vanilla coffee creamer should grant you a great copycat of the popular menu item. Plus, the lovely thing about the homemade version of this hack is that you can modify the type of creamer you use; while vanilla is generally considered the best to pair with it, adding coconut or peppermint coffee creamer could prove to be quite delicious mix-ins for your copycat Baja Blast, as well.