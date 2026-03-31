Review: McDonald's KPop Demon Hunters Menu Is Golden

For breakfast, I tried The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal, which includes one of the best fast food hash browns out there, a Spicy Sausage Egg and Cheese McMuffin, and a drink. When I first got my breakfast, the crew accidentally gave me a sausage muffin instead of the right one, so I had to ask for the Spicy Sausage Egg and Cheese version instead.

With the right sandwich in hand, I eagerly took a bite. The sauce looked like it was going to be overpowering because there was quite a bit of it on the sandwich, but I found it to be a delicious companion to the sausage and egg. The Spicy Saja sauce is certainly zesty, and this little bit of heat added new flavor to a classic breakfast sandwich, just as it did in July 2025 when McDonald's turned up the heat with a new twist on McMuffins.

This McMuffin was so enjoyable, that I would really like to see McDonald's keep it on the menu permanently. Still, with the spice of the sauce, I felt it needed more bread, so I can imagine it being more enjoyable on a bagel than an English muffin. For breakfast, instead of getting a soda pop (even if it fit the theme better), I went for a caramel iced coffee. I just can't bring myself to drink soda in the morning, so coffee seemed more fitting.