McDonald's Is Turning The Heat Up On Its Breakfast Menu With A New Twist On McMuffins

It's not often McDonald's releases a new variation on its famous breakfast sandwiches, but starting July 8 you'll be able to order two of its McMuffin sandwiches with some spice. That's right, the burger joint is releasing a spicy version of the Egg McMuffin and the Sausage McMuffin (including the one with egg) for a limited time only. That spice will come in the form of McDonald's Spicy Pepper Sauce which already graces the daytime menu on the Spicy McCrispy sandwich.

The Spicy Pepper Sauce is a mayo-based one which gets its kick from habanero peppers, so it really does pack a punch. I recently ordered a side of it just to try it and was pleasantly surprised that it does have some burn. During our initial review of McDonald's McCrispy chicken sandwiches, our taste tester wrote that the sauce wasn't just spicy by name. They wrote, "Most fast food restaurants serve a PG-rated version of spicy, but McDonald's dares to be bold and is pushing PG-13 levels of burn."