McDonald's Is Turning The Heat Up On Its Breakfast Menu With A New Twist On McMuffins
It's not often McDonald's releases a new variation on its famous breakfast sandwiches, but starting July 8 you'll be able to order two of its McMuffin sandwiches with some spice. That's right, the burger joint is releasing a spicy version of the Egg McMuffin and the Sausage McMuffin (including the one with egg) for a limited time only. That spice will come in the form of McDonald's Spicy Pepper Sauce which already graces the daytime menu on the Spicy McCrispy sandwich.
The Spicy Pepper Sauce is a mayo-based one which gets its kick from habanero peppers, so it really does pack a punch. I recently ordered a side of it just to try it and was pleasantly surprised that it does have some burn. During our initial review of McDonald's McCrispy chicken sandwiches, our taste tester wrote that the sauce wasn't just spicy by name. They wrote, "Most fast food restaurants serve a PG-rated version of spicy, but McDonald's dares to be bold and is pushing PG-13 levels of burn."
McDonald's has been leaning into spicy items for years now
McDonald's has been working the spicy angle for years now, with releases like Spicy McNuggets and limited time sauces like Nether Flame sauce, which was genuinely spicy for a fast food product. It might be an easy twist on existing menu items, but spicy does sell when it comes to fast food, so this limited-time-only option of McDonald's classic breakfast sandwiches does make a whole lot of sense in the scheme of things.
McMuffins don't come with any condiments by default, so maybe the mayo boost will make a positive difference (or a potential messy eating experience). Either way, McDonald's breakfast menu doesn't typically get much of a glow-up. In fact, it got a bit of a glow-down with its recent breakup with Krispy Kreme. That little bit of extra fire on a classic McMuffin does sound like a welcome distraction. I wonder what Herb Peterson, the original inventor of the Egg McMuffin, would think about the idea of a spicy version of his revolutionary fast food breakfast sandwich. I have a feeling he'd just be glad we're still enjoying versions of it today, whether it be a classic or spicy one.