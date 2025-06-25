McDonald's Is Splitting Up With This Sweet Treat Company

A cup of joe and a pastry might not be the most nutritious breakfast, but for a short time, a lucky handful of people around the country were able to please their taste buds early in the morning with a McDonald's coffee and a Krispy Kreme doughnut. However, it appears those days are over. The partnership between the two companies has reached its end, and even knowing all the McDonald's ordering hacks in the world won't get you a Krispy Kreme doughnut after July 2, 2025.

Krispy Kreme initially agreed to supply the Golden Arches with its high-quality doughnuts over a year ago, in early 2024. For customers at the roughly 2,400 McDonald's locations across the country that participated, the Krispy Kreme McDonald's mashup was a tempting breakfast option. The only problem is that the partnership wasn't as profitable as the doughnut company had hoped, resulting in the recent announcement via a press release that its time had come to an end.

Still, with only about 2,400 stores offering the sweets at breakfast time out of over 13,000 McDonald's locations in the U.S., it is really only a fraction of existing customers that will soon be remembering the good old days when they could purchase something from their two favorite breakfast staples at the same place. And for some lucky folks in Michigan, McDonald's is making up for the loss by selling something a little different in the early hours of the day.