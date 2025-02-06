The McDonald's Krispy Kreme Mashup That's Incredibly Tempting

Sweet and savory is a culinary match made in heaven, where contrasting flavors come together to create bliss in every bite. We've discovered some incredible combinations over the years like chocolate-covered pretzels, hot chicken and waffles, cinnamon popcorn, and now a donut-sausage sandwich. Not just any donuts or any sausage –- a Krispy Kreme donut paired with a McDonald's breakfast sausage patty. You don't even have to make multiple stops to pull together this divine combination. Thanks to a recent partnership, McDonald's locations around the country will now serve a variety of hot, fresh Krispy Kreme donuts. The donut-sausage sandwich isn't an official menu item, but thanks to a viral TikTok, it's easy to make for yourself!

@snackolator This Krispy Kreme x McDonald's partnership has unlimited potential and I just hope they embrace these menu possibilities! The McKrispy could be a name... or maybe the Sausage McKrispy? Either way, a sausage patty on a Krispy Kreme doughnut is incredible and hopefully you'll all be able to try it! Would you want to see this be a true menu item at McDonald's as they roll out Krispy Kreme nationwide? . . #mcdonalds #macdonalds #krispykreme #donuts #fastfood #fastfoodreview #foodtok #doughnut #donut #breakfastsandwich ♬ original sound – snackolator

Fans have dubbed this new breakfast item the "McKrispy" or "Sausage McKrispy," though, again, it's not properly listed on any McDonald's menu. The new collaboration between McDonald's and Krispy Kreme means that McDonald's locations across the country are slowly rolling out a daily selection of three of Krispy Kreme's most popular donuts: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled. To make the "McKrispy," just order a sausage patty or Sausage McMuffin and an Original Glazed Krispy Kreme donut. You'll need to do a little maneuvering on your own to slice the donut down the middle, creating a makeshift bun, but once you've placed the sausage patty in the middle and taken a big bite, the trouble will be worth it.