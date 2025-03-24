Where Does McDonald's Get Its Coffee From, Anyway?

Despite McDonald's hinting that it's bringing back all-day breakfast, the sorely missed all-day offering remains in the past. But there are some morning comforts the Golden Arches does offer all day long — like coffee. McDonald's very first McCafé concept was opened in 1993 in Melbourne, Australia, and the café menu has gone through some transformations over the years in terms of its offerings. As for the coffee, it's supplied by a company called Gaviña Gourmet Coffee, located in California.

Gaviña Gourmet Coffee has a massive 240,000 square foot roasting facility in Vernon, California, and sources its beans from various farms throughout Central and South America as well as Southeast Asia and East Africa. The coffee company was first established by a Spanish family that uprooted to Cuba and eventually settled in California in 1963, setting up the roasting business F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc in 1967. With over 150 years of growing and roasting experience, it remains a family business today.

Gaviña's partnership with McDonald's began on a small scale back in 1983, and its roasting and distribution has grown to be so successful that the brand also supplies coffee to other major chains, such as Costco and 7-Eleven. Let's find out a little more about the beans and roasters that make your frappé (and even your classy menu-hacked McAffogato) the fresh jolt you crave from McDonald's.