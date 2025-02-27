Is McDonald's Dropping Hints It's Bringing Back All-Day Breakfast?
The month centered on love is essentially over, but McDonald's has decided to play with our emotions anyway by posting some cryptic messages that might indicate the return of its all-day breakfast menu. A recent series of tweets from the brand on its X account have some of us thinking midnight McMuffin runs could be a possibility again.
Early Thursday morning, McDonald's tweeted just the word "breakfast." This post was then followed by a post reading, "no one asks for all day lunch" and another that read, "how are u skipping breakfast when McGriddles exist". The bio for McDonald's X account also reads, "this is a breakfast stan account now," and the cover photo highlights an image of the chain's McGriddle, a popular breakfast menu item. On one hand, we might be reading a little hard into some simple social media posts. But on the other hand, McDonald's has already solidified the return of another well-remembered offering — the snack wrap. So, to venture that it might also bring back all-day breakfast wouldn't be too far of a reach.
McDonald's hasn't officially announced the return of all-day breakfast and hasn't made any statements clarifying what these posts might actually mean. As it currently stands, McDonald's locations in the U.S. serve breakfast until 10:30 or 11 a.m. But the burger chain also loves a good social media tease. A similar all-day breakfast hint was posted by the brand back in November, but it didn't turn out to be what many of us hoped. For those who weren't around or don't understand the allure of the all-day breakfast menu, here's a look back on its tragic demise.
What happened to all-day breakfast?
Up until March of 2020, we lived in a world where late-night hashbrowns and Egg and Cheese McGriddles for dinner were all possible. Then, as a result of the unfortunate realities of a pandemic lockdown, McDonald's made the cutthroat decision to axe its all-day breakfast menu.
As COVID restrictions began to lighten, McDonald's gave pockets of hope that its all-day breakfast could slowly return. In 2021, McDonald's served all-day pastries (like its pull-apart donut) and offered coffee beverages all day again. This glimmer of hope was then followed by a national partnership with Krispy Kreme which makes the donut brand's glazed delights available all day long at participating McDonald's locations across the country, bringing together sausage patties and donuts in an intriguing way.
Unfortunately, none of these sweet developments have led to hashbrowns or any other breakfast entree being offered past 11 a.m. To quote the golden arches itself, "no one asks for all day lunch," so maybe it's time to give the people what they want.