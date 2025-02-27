Is McDonald's Dropping Hints It's Bringing Back All-Day Breakfast?

The month centered on love is essentially over, but McDonald's has decided to play with our emotions anyway by posting some cryptic messages that might indicate the return of its all-day breakfast menu. A recent series of tweets from the brand on its X account have some of us thinking midnight McMuffin runs could be a possibility again.

Early Thursday morning, McDonald's tweeted just the word "breakfast." This post was then followed by a post reading, "no one asks for all day lunch" and another that read, "how are u skipping breakfast when McGriddles exist". The bio for McDonald's X account also reads, "this is a breakfast stan account now," and the cover photo highlights an image of the chain's McGriddle, a popular breakfast menu item. On one hand, we might be reading a little hard into some simple social media posts. But on the other hand, McDonald's has already solidified the return of another well-remembered offering — the snack wrap. So, to venture that it might also bring back all-day breakfast wouldn't be too far of a reach.

McDonald's hasn't officially announced the return of all-day breakfast and hasn't made any statements clarifying what these posts might actually mean. As it currently stands, McDonald's locations in the U.S. serve breakfast until 10:30 or 11 a.m. But the burger chain also loves a good social media tease. A similar all-day breakfast hint was posted by the brand back in November, but it didn't turn out to be what many of us hoped. For those who weren't around or don't understand the allure of the all-day breakfast menu, here's a look back on its tragic demise.