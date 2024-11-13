McDonald's Mysterious Video Has Our Hopes Up For All-Day Breakfast
Yesterday, McDonald's posted a video on social media platform X, which has our hopes up regarding one particular meal of the day. The video itself is a short animation lasting all of seven seconds, showing an animated pink hand grabbing a coffee cup with a partially eaten hash brown on the side. Once the coffee is taken out of frame, the coffee stain that's revealed is a cute little smiley face.
• ᴗ • 11/18 pic.twitter.com/LDxlE9pnrx
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 12, 2024
The caption simply reads, "• ᴗ • 11/18." So something is coming in five days, but what is it? Part of us is not-so-secretly hoping that McDonald's is reviving its fan-favorite all-day breakfast menu, where we could gloriously get some of our favorite breakfast sandwiches whenever we felt like it. If that were truly the case, imagine the frenzy that would occur.
But after we waded through the comments section, now we're not so sure. McDonald's discontinued its all-day breakfast program back in 2020 (possibly under the guise of COVID-19 issues), but it seems more likely that business operators were unhappy with having to devote their kitchen staff to multiple menus. The replies, once you sift past the useless cryptocurrency trash posting, reveal a much different scenario.
The McDonald's teaser may be suggesting a new collab
Many X users responding to the post wordlessly posted avatars using the same simple illustrative style as the animation. After some poking around, they appear to be connected to an entertainment platform called Doodles, inspired by a digital artist named Burnt Toast. Doodles puts out a plethora of digital content such as animated shorts, but is also community driven; allowing users to create their own art as well.
You can also purchase Doodle-affiliated NFT artwork (seriously, please tell me we're not still doing this), so I'm guessing that this is some kind of digital collaboration that I'm too old to understand. As much as we can hope and dream that all-day breakfast is returning, we will probably need to continue to do so until the end of time. And whether or not this crossover is just digital co-branding or real-life co-branding remains to be seen. Could it be a themed Happy Meal aimed towards adults? Will there be new Happy Meal toys designed in the art style of Doodles? We'll just have to wait and find out. But man, I'm really hoping it's all day Sausage and Egg McMuffins, because those I can eat.