McDonald's Mysterious Video Has Our Hopes Up For All-Day Breakfast

Yesterday, McDonald's posted a video on social media platform X, which has our hopes up regarding one particular meal of the day. The video itself is a short animation lasting all of seven seconds, showing an animated pink hand grabbing a coffee cup with a partially eaten hash brown on the side. Once the coffee is taken out of frame, the coffee stain that's revealed is a cute little smiley face.

The caption simply reads, "• ᴗ • 11/18." So something is coming in five days, but what is it? Part of us is not-so-secretly hoping that McDonald's is reviving its fan-favorite all-day breakfast menu, where we could gloriously get some of our favorite breakfast sandwiches whenever we felt like it. If that were truly the case, imagine the frenzy that would occur.

But after we waded through the comments section, now we're not so sure. McDonald's discontinued its all-day breakfast program back in 2020 (possibly under the guise of COVID-19 issues), but it seems more likely that business operators were unhappy with having to devote their kitchen staff to multiple menus. The replies, once you sift past the useless cryptocurrency trash posting, reveal a much different scenario.