McDonald's Spicy McMuffin Sandwiches Review: A Little Heat Adds New Flavor To A Classic Breakfast Order

It's been quite the busy 2025 for McDonald's. There's been a lot of noise dedicated to the mythical chicken Snack Wrap's return, and both a widespread expansion of a partnership doughnut supplier Krispy Kreme, and now, after not such a successful run, a dissolution of it. As spring gave way to summer, limited time fare has been introduced, to great delicious fanfare. The Takeout has already taken out and taken on the Hershey's S'mores McFlurry and Blueberry & Crème Pie and loved the results. Not sure what empty spaces you had left on your McDonald's menu bingo card for the year, but I'm not sure a Spicy McMuffin is what any of us knew was coming next.

Spice had long been something McDonald's didn't dabble in. For most of the 20th century, any such added heat came in the form of McNugget dipping sauces. As consumers sought to spice up their meals in the 21st century, McDonald's has followed public demand, adding a dash of fire to its McNuggets, chicken sandwiches, and of course, crafting up more peppy sauces, like the recent Minecraft-inspired Nether Flame one.

Now that McDonald's is turning the heat up on its breakfast menu with a new twist on McMuffins, is this the wake-up morning call we desperately need, or should we all hit the snooze button on this sandwich? The Takeout headed out on day one to try them, see where the truth lies, and tell all in this chew and review.