McDonald's Finally Has A Release Date For 2 Snack Wraps

While Snack Wrap rumors have been flying around for months now, the specific release date actually leaked on Reddit a few days ago. Someone posted an image of what appeared to be an internal McDonald's employee document, displaying the return date of July 10. Since it can be difficult to independently verify user-posted images, I didn't want to jump to conclusions just then. Plus, everyone seems to have forgotten the fact that the McDonald's official X account also implied that the Snack Wraps would drop on the 14th of some month in 2025 in a mysterious April post from around the time McDonald's added McCrispy Strips with a Creamy Chili dipping sauce.

We've got just over a month until the Snack Wraps are back, and those of us who are nostalgic for them have something to look forward to — we can even poke around on the Snack Wrap Files fan page that McDonald's put up. Those who were too young to sample the Snack Wraps back then are going to get the chance to try them for the first time. (They're exactly how you'd imagine, so don't get too excited.) My question is whether or not McDonald's waited too long for this to happen, since so many other fast food chains have released their own fried chicken wraps throughout the years. But fond memories do have a habit of selling well, so we're about to find out if they still hold up.