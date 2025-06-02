Review: Popeyes Beats McDonald's To The Punch With Tasty New Chicken Wraps

The Classic version of the new Popeyes Chicken Wrap featured a single one of the chain's usual lengthy, and beautifully breaded fried chicken tenders, which poked its head out of the tri-folded tortilla. Even though they were labeled, once I unwrapped all three and laid them on a table, I had trouble figuring out which was actually which. Further unwrapping of the tortilla didn't seem to solve the mystery. Underneath the substantial tender was a single, yet solidly crunchy pickle slice, and a smattering of lettuce shards and flecks of shredded cheese, plus a decent amount of the sauce.

From the pictures on the app, the spicy sauce appeared to be darkened orange, but in reality appeared to hue closer to the honey mustard's dirty yellow. Since the wraps outwardly all seemed identical, it almost turned into a blind taste test. First up turned out to be the Spicy one. Popeyes is known for its spicy chicken, so I still found it surprising that the spice here was delivered in sauce form. The chicken remained mild, but the sauce added a really nice and lean amount of smoky zing and pep rather than a temperature riser.

The next wrap turned out to be the Honey Mustard one. While I knew there was a good amount of the dressing included, it somehow didn't fully let its sweet but pungent magic do its usual work. Maybe the Spicy wrap was a hard act to follow, but alas, the Honey Mustard one still was a good tasting wrap. That left the standard wrap outfitted with mayo to bring up the rear in this tasting. The mayo seemed to be more of a paste than a flavor enhancer, but in a way, allowed the other elements of the wrap to stand out. It reminded me of just how good quality Popeyes tenders truly are, and how they also taste great in other handy forms.