Popeyes' New Menu Item Makes Its Iconic Fried Chicken Easy To Eat On The Go

Over the past several years, Popeyes has experimented more with its chicken thanks to some major successes — we're thinking mostly of the Popeyes chicken sandwich and the massive sensation that it became. More recently, the chain has messed around with a Don Julio tequila chicken sandwich and a rather salty pickle-themed menu, but this summer marks Popeyes' entry into a close relative of the chicken sandwich: the chicken wrap.

Starting on June 2, Popeyes will be selling fried chicken wraps for a limited time, running at about four dollars per wrap — the $3.99 price tag might vary, depending on where you are. The Popeyes Chicken Wrap is nine inches long and available with Classic, Spicy, or Honey Mustard spread. All of the Chicken Wraps come with the chain's signature chicken tenders plus lettuce, shredded cheese, and pickles. Like any good wrap, it'll be easier to hold than your traditional sandwich, making it a front runner for your new to-go order.