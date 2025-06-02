Popeyes' New Menu Item Makes Its Iconic Fried Chicken Easy To Eat On The Go
Over the past several years, Popeyes has experimented more with its chicken thanks to some major successes — we're thinking mostly of the Popeyes chicken sandwich and the massive sensation that it became. More recently, the chain has messed around with a Don Julio tequila chicken sandwich and a rather salty pickle-themed menu, but this summer marks Popeyes' entry into a close relative of the chicken sandwich: the chicken wrap.
Starting on June 2, Popeyes will be selling fried chicken wraps for a limited time, running at about four dollars per wrap — the $3.99 price tag might vary, depending on where you are. The Popeyes Chicken Wrap is nine inches long and available with Classic, Spicy, or Honey Mustard spread. All of the Chicken Wraps come with the chain's signature chicken tenders plus lettuce, shredded cheese, and pickles. Like any good wrap, it'll be easier to hold than your traditional sandwich, making it a front runner for your new to-go order.
Popeyes' summer chicken wraps and more
It's worth noting that the Popeyes Chicken Wrap isn't a permanent menu addition, with the New Orleans-founded fried chicken chain treating the wraps as a distinctly summer-themed food. The wraps will be sold at participating stores across the nation until supplies last, which means you should be able to hit up most Popeyes restaurants (except in Vermont and Wyoming, the only states without any Popeyes) until the wraps run out.
Popeyes also announced the brand-new launch of blueberry lemonade and blueberry tea for the summer. There'll be a bit of customization allowed, with the lemonades being offered as chilled or frozen, and the teas being sweetened or unsweetened. Interestingly, the blueberry drinks are inspired by the success of Popeyes' popular pickle menu from earlier this year, which included an unusual Pickle Lemonade which passed our own taste test here at The Takeout. This time around, you'll find a more traditional blueberry drink and chicken wrap in your future, if you make a summer Popeyes run.