Here's How To Get Popeyes' New Don Julio Tequila Chicken Sandwich

In the last week of January, Popeyes dropped a collab teaser with an iconic tequila brand, hinting that something with Don Julio was coming soon. We've just learned how deliciously spicy this collaboration will be. On January 31, just six Popeyes locations in New Orleans, Miami, Kansas City, Philadelphia, and New York City will be serving up an exclusive mash-up menu created with Don Julio's reposado tequila. This limited-time offering includes a Reposado Flavored Concha Chicken Sandwich, Reposado Flavored Louisiana Garlic Wings, and a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus Flavored Lemonade Mocktail (which means you'll have to add the Don Julio to your bevvy yourself).

The pairing of tequila and fried chicken isn't that far-fetched; tequila can help tenderize chicken and its sweet agave profile is a tasty counterbalance to Popeyes' spicy flavors. The chicken fillet is first marinated in reposado tequila (which has vegetal, spiced, and caramel notes) before being fried in Popeyes' signature buttermilk breading. But wait — there's more (tequila)! The sandwich is then finished with tequila lime slaw and pickles, and it is served on a lightly sweet, buttery concha roll — one of the most classic Mexican pastries.