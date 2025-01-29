Here's How To Get Popeyes' New Don Julio Tequila Chicken Sandwich
In the last week of January, Popeyes dropped a collab teaser with an iconic tequila brand, hinting that something with Don Julio was coming soon. We've just learned how deliciously spicy this collaboration will be. On January 31, just six Popeyes locations in New Orleans, Miami, Kansas City, Philadelphia, and New York City will be serving up an exclusive mash-up menu created with Don Julio's reposado tequila. This limited-time offering includes a Reposado Flavored Concha Chicken Sandwich, Reposado Flavored Louisiana Garlic Wings, and a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus Flavored Lemonade Mocktail (which means you'll have to add the Don Julio to your bevvy yourself).
The pairing of tequila and fried chicken isn't that far-fetched; tequila can help tenderize chicken and its sweet agave profile is a tasty counterbalance to Popeyes' spicy flavors. The chicken fillet is first marinated in reposado tequila (which has vegetal, spiced, and caramel notes) before being fried in Popeyes' signature buttermilk breading. But wait — there's more (tequila)! The sandwich is then finished with tequila lime slaw and pickles, and it is served on a lightly sweet, buttery concha roll — one of the most classic Mexican pastries.
The Don Julio-Popeyes collaboration is a Superbowl special
Popeyes loves a good partnership — see the Megan Thee Stallion Popeyes hot sauce or the 2023 release of a sandwich slathered in Truff spicy mayo. Though unconventional for a place that doesn't sell alcohol, a collaboration with a tequila brand makes a lot of sense — it's all in honor of Super Bowl LIX, which will be played at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Popeyes and Don Julio are both official partners of the big game.
However, this special Popeyes menu won't actually be available on game day in most of the participating restaurants, so you'll have to move fast if you want to get your tequila on. All the participating cities, besides New Orleans, will be offering the menu only on January 31. Just the flagship Popeyes, located on iconic Canal Street in New Orleans, will have the menu from January 31 to February 9. However, if sampling this special sandwich, wings, and lemonade just isn't in the cards, Popeyes and Don Julio are also offering a buy-one-get-one-free coupon for its other chicken sandwiches when you order through UberEats, and you'll get a discount code for some Don Julio tequila, too.