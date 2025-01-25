Popeyes Just Dropped A Collab Teaser With An Iconic Tequila Brand

Would you ever imagine Popeyes, the fast food restaurant renowned for its Louisiana-style fried chicken among other Cajun and Creole-inspired dishes, would collaborate with a tequila brand? It's not just any tequila brand either, but one considered to be a top-shelf. Popeyes recently shared a very short video clip on its Instagram account, hinting at a collaboration with Don Julio tequila.

The caption accompanying the post read, "The kitchen is heating up for the big game. Party starts 1.31.25." So far, this is the only information released about the upcoming collaboration. However, we can anticipate something delicious is in the works since both brands are highly regarded for their products. (Popeyes' fried chicken sandwich is better than Chick-Fil-A's, after all.)

Since Popeyes doesn't serve alcohol, we don't have to worry about possible fried chicken-flavored tequila shots. But perhaps the chain will be featuring a new fried chicken flavor that incorporates the kick of Don Julio tequila into the batter. If true, this could be a really great thing. The acidity in tequila aids in tenderizing the chicken — and since alcohol evaporates when used in high-temperature cooking — the sweet flavors of the tequila's agave will remain, which would nicely complement the spicy flavors Popeyes incorporates into its fried chicken recipes.