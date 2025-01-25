Popeyes Just Dropped A Collab Teaser With An Iconic Tequila Brand
Would you ever imagine Popeyes, the fast food restaurant renowned for its Louisiana-style fried chicken among other Cajun and Creole-inspired dishes, would collaborate with a tequila brand? It's not just any tequila brand either, but one considered to be a top-shelf. Popeyes recently shared a very short video clip on its Instagram account, hinting at a collaboration with Don Julio tequila.
The caption accompanying the post read, "The kitchen is heating up for the big game. Party starts 1.31.25." So far, this is the only information released about the upcoming collaboration. However, we can anticipate something delicious is in the works since both brands are highly regarded for their products. (Popeyes' fried chicken sandwich is better than Chick-Fil-A's, after all.)
Since Popeyes doesn't serve alcohol, we don't have to worry about possible fried chicken-flavored tequila shots. But perhaps the chain will be featuring a new fried chicken flavor that incorporates the kick of Don Julio tequila into the batter. If true, this could be a really great thing. The acidity in tequila aids in tenderizing the chicken — and since alcohol evaporates when used in high-temperature cooking — the sweet flavors of the tequila's agave will remain, which would nicely complement the spicy flavors Popeyes incorporates into its fried chicken recipes.
Popeyes loves a good collab
Popeyes has a history of collaborating with major brands and public figures. In 2022, the chain partnered with hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion to launch, Thee Hottie Sauce. The collaboration extended to co-branded merchandise, which gained widespread media attention and popularity across social media platforms and significantly boosted Popeyes' sales. The chain has also done collaborations featuring limited edition menu items like the chicken sandwich with a special sauce from the beloved condiment brand, TRUFF, which again, was a hit. Popeyes apparently has its sauce game on lock; Even its Louisiana garlic wings come with a sauce that's liquid gold.
The Popeyes x Don Julio Instagram post caption hinting at this collab launching before the Super Bowl in February also might signal a potential special promotion for customers who purchase items that might feature Don Julio tequila. Popeyes has certainly left us in suspense for the few remaining days in January. But as our favorite brands throw down hard on big ticket advertising, for fans, it's all part of the fun.