Review: Burger King's Peppercorn BLT Whopper Is More Of A Whimper

The Peppercorn BLT Whopper itself didn't look particularly unique, but its sesame-seeded, brown bun shined quite nicely in the light overhead. I split the sandwich open to take a peek at its innards. Again, nothing leapt out as being different about this one, except the pale yellow sauce that was supposed to be the tasty glue to this Whopper. On my burgers, there didn't seem to be all that much of the sauce, and what was there looked more like a salad dressing than a condiment. It was a very fluid sauce, and accented with a small smattering of pepper flakes.

I took my finger and skimped a bit off the lettuce to try and get a taste. A simple lick didn't really detect a strong flavoring of the peppercorn aioli whatsoever. Taking a bite of the sandwich as the whole didn't bring about anything all that much more conclusive either. Part of the issue was that the tomato in this BLT is mighty large and juicy, which is normally a good thing, but here, buried the sauce's ability to perform. I next took a nibble of just the bread, which was probably my best best to isolate the taste of the sauce. Again, it barely registered.

I actually had better luck with my Whopper Junior version of this sandwich, where the ingredients were more minimal. The sauce finally was able to stand out a bit more, but not really by much. The problem here is the peppercorn aioli's ingredients aren't amped up enough. The creaminess of a mayo was missing, and any sort of tang from the included garlic, or pep from the pepper just seemed completely lacking.