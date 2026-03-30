Review: Burger King's Peppercorn BLT Whopper Is More Of A Whimper
Burger King has been home of The Whopper since 1957. In that glorious run of almost 70 years, the Whopper has taken on many shapes, forms, and flavors, with some of those being downright weird. While the chain never seems to run out of new ideas to construct the next best one, it has recently turned to its customers for their input. The result is the "Whopper by You" platform, which started in the summer of 2025 with the tasty BBQ Brisket Whopper, and continued with the limited time drops of the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper, Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, and Crispy Onion Whopper. The next grand idea on the docket is the Peppercorn BLT Whopper.
The Peppercorn BLT Whopper starts with a 100% beef patty, topped with strips of pork-based bacon that's cured with sugar and salt, a slice of Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, salt and pepper seasoning, and a new peppercorn aioli, all sandwiched between a wheat-based sesame seed bun. Sounds like a good idea to us, but how does the thing actually taste? Is the Peppercorn BLT Whopper fit for a king or is it a royal disappointment? The Takeout took one out for size to find out where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this chew and review, which may or may not be a Whopper of a tale.
Methodology
On the day of its release, I headed to a nearby Manhattan location of Burger King and ordered the new Peppercorn BLT Whopper, as well as a Whopper Junior version of it. The burgers were tasted by me alone, on site at the same location, to ensure freshness for this taste test.
This chew and review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Burger King and its plethora of Whoppers, and my current experience with this new one. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, smell, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, and ultimately whether I'd order a second round, and if you should order one for yourself.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste test: Burger King's Peppercorn BLT Whopper
The Peppercorn BLT Whopper itself didn't look particularly unique, but its sesame-seeded, brown bun shined quite nicely in the light overhead. I split the sandwich open to take a peek at its innards. Again, nothing leapt out as being different about this one, except the pale yellow sauce that was supposed to be the tasty glue to this Whopper. On my burgers, there didn't seem to be all that much of the sauce, and what was there looked more like a salad dressing than a condiment. It was a very fluid sauce, and accented with a small smattering of pepper flakes.
I took my finger and skimped a bit off the lettuce to try and get a taste. A simple lick didn't really detect a strong flavoring of the peppercorn aioli whatsoever. Taking a bite of the sandwich as the whole didn't bring about anything all that much more conclusive either. Part of the issue was that the tomato in this BLT is mighty large and juicy, which is normally a good thing, but here, buried the sauce's ability to perform. I next took a nibble of just the bread, which was probably my best best to isolate the taste of the sauce. Again, it barely registered.
I actually had better luck with my Whopper Junior version of this sandwich, where the ingredients were more minimal. The sauce finally was able to stand out a bit more, but not really by much. The problem here is the peppercorn aioli's ingredients aren't amped up enough. The creaminess of a mayo was missing, and any sort of tang from the included garlic, or pep from the pepper just seemed completely lacking.
Peppercorn BLT Whopper: Fit or unfit for a king?
Not only was this my first encounter with the Peppercorn BLT Whopper, but also the revamped Whopper itself, with fresh cut veggies, a new bun, and served in a box. I will say, the tomato, which I'm not usually a fan of on burgers, did seem particularly crisp and fresh in each bite. Overall, I wouldn't knock this burger. It's pretty hard to make a Whopper taste bad, and this one totally tasted fine. The meal was completely satisfying. The problem is the namesake sauce added nothing whatsoever to the affair. Not sure the Swiss cheese did either.
I really love the way mayo tastes meshed within a Whopper, and after completing my meal, I just wished I was eating a plain old Whopper with that condiment in its place instead. One thing that was not lacking flavor was the returning Watermelon Lemonade, which was like surfing on a succulent sweet tidal wave of sugar. That, I'm happy to recommend. This Whopper, not so much.
The Peppercorn BLT Whopper has just arrived, but I'm already ready to move on to the next "Whopper by You" idea on the docket. I may have to submit my own idea. How about a bacon patty melt on toasted rye, overloaded with mayo, and delivered by the abandoned idea of Burger King table service. That's a Whopper by Me for you!
How to buy and try Burger King's Peppercorn BLT Whopper
The Peppercorn BLT Whopper will be hitting participating U.S. locations of Burger King starting March 30. It will be available to order as a Whopper, as well as a Whopper Junior, and will remain on menus, while supplies last, for a limited time only. It will also be joined on the menu by the return of Watermelon Lemonade.
The recommended price for the Peppercorn BLT Whopper is $7.99, but total cost varies by restaurant. At my local Manhattan location, it cost $8.99 for the Whopper and $5.14 for the Whopper Junior. Like all Whoppers, they are completely customizable to remove or add ingredients, including doubling or even tripling your burger patties, or swapping it out for an Impossible patty. Extra of the Peppercorn sauce can be added to these Whoppers, which cost $1 at my location. They can also be turned into a combo meal with a side and drink. Additional costs may apply.
The burger can be ordered when the day menu begins being served, which's usually at 10:30 a.m. However, some locations sell burgers for breakfast and the Peppercorn BLT Whopper may be available to eat in the morning hours. Be sure to check with your local store for availability. The Whopper can be ordered in-store at the front counter, or through a kiosk or drive-thru where available. Advance orders for dine-in, takeout, or delivery can be placed through the Burger King app or website. Additional fees may apply for deliveries and orders placed through third parties.
Burger King's Peppercorn BLT Whopper nutritional information
The Peppercorn BLT Whopper contains 790 calories, 48 grams of total fat, 18 grams of saturated fat, 1 gram of trans fat, 130 milligrams of cholesterol, 1,590 milligrams of sodium, 57 grams of carbohydrates, 12 grams of sugars, 4 grams of dietary fiber, and 43 grams of protein. The Peppercorn BLT Whopper Junior nets an eater 380 calories, 22 grams of fat, 9 grams of saturated fat, 0 grams of trans fat, 60 milligrams of cholesterol, 790 milligrams of sodium, 30 grams of carbohydrates, 6 grams of sugar, 2 grams of fiber, and 21 grams of protein. The sandwiches include the common allergens milk, eggs, soy, wheat, and sesame.
The new Peppercorn Aioli is made up of water, soybean oil, dehydrated garlic, plus a cheese powder made of cheddar cheese, egg yolks, corn syrup, salt, natural flavor, yeast extract, sugar, phosphoric acid, spice, xanthan gum, propylene glycol alginate, and citric acid. It contains the common allergens milk, and eggs.