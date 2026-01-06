Burger King's New Customer-Inspired Whopper Brings Steakhouse Flavors To The Chain

Burger King is bringing its "You Rule" tagline to life by giving fans exactly what they want: a Whopper designed by fans, for fans. That's right, Burger King celebrates the new year with a new launch in the "Whopper by You" series — the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper — which guests can find on participating Burger King menus for a limited time starting January 6.

The Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper represents the ultimate burger fantasy. It consists of 4.4 ounces of 100% flame-grilled beef with crunchy onion rings, crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, and creamy peppercorn aioli, served on a toasted sesame bun — just what die-hard Burger King fans have been asking for. Burger King U.S. and Canada chief marketing officer, Joel Yashinsky, highlights how the company puts guest wishes first, noting in a press release, "Burger King has an incredibly passionate fanbase that loves the Whopper and constantly inspires us with creative new flavor ideas to bring to America's best burger."

As if this launch couldn't get more exciting, Burger King announces the release of another special request along with the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper: Cinnamon Apple Pie. The comfy, cozy dessert is seasonal and will be available while supplies last, highlighting Burger King's commitment to delivering the goods to its dedicated customers.