Burger King's New Customer-Inspired Whopper Brings Steakhouse Flavors To The Chain
Burger King is bringing its "You Rule" tagline to life by giving fans exactly what they want: a Whopper designed by fans, for fans. That's right, Burger King celebrates the new year with a new launch in the "Whopper by You" series — the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper — which guests can find on participating Burger King menus for a limited time starting January 6.
The Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper represents the ultimate burger fantasy. It consists of 4.4 ounces of 100% flame-grilled beef with crunchy onion rings, crispy bacon, sautéed mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese, and creamy peppercorn aioli, served on a toasted sesame bun — just what die-hard Burger King fans have been asking for. Burger King U.S. and Canada chief marketing officer, Joel Yashinsky, highlights how the company puts guest wishes first, noting in a press release, "Burger King has an incredibly passionate fanbase that loves the Whopper and constantly inspires us with creative new flavor ideas to bring to America's best burger."
As if this launch couldn't get more exciting, Burger King announces the release of another special request along with the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper: Cinnamon Apple Pie. The comfy, cozy dessert is seasonal and will be available while supplies last, highlighting Burger King's commitment to delivering the goods to its dedicated customers.
The Whopper by You series is truly by us, for us
The "Whopper by You" series launched in summer 2025 with Burger King's BBQ Brisket Whopper, a burger fans had been craving for years. Since then, Burger King has also released the Crispy Onion Whopper as a part of the series. While these two burgers appeared on Burger King menus for a limited time, Joel Yashinsky says fans can expect the release of more "Whopper by You" creations throughout the year.
Ever since July 15, 2025, fans who registered with a Royal Perks account could submit their Whopper aspirations to Burger King by visiting bk.com/wby. Through the platform, you can still imagine a Burger King Whopper of your wildest dreams, ranging from smokey and spicy to creamy and cheesy. Since the series' promotion, Redditors have speculated what other burgers may come about from the contest. While one fan claims to have predicted the inception of the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper, others shared what their dream Whopper would include. One fan fantasized about a Whopper with fries on top, while another yearned for a jalapeño popper Whopper. (Come on, Burger King, how much fun is that to say?) Just a few years after Burger King re-throned the Whopper, the beefy icon is clearly back. With Whopper wonders on the horizon, and more than 600,000 submissions to BK to date, one could get lost in a trance imagining what Whopper creation Burger King will drop next.