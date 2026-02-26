Burger King's Whopper Has Changed For The First Time In Years

Burger King recently announced that its flagship burger, the Whopper, finally got a makeover for the first time in years. The sandwich, which comes with a flame-broiled patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and ketchup, all on a sesame seed bun, has a few component upgrades along with some new packaging that will, in theory, improve the overall product.

First of all, the meat has stayed the same, so no changes there. But the burgers are now "stacked tall with freshly cut onions and tomatoes," and the bun has been swapped out in favor of "a more premium, better tasting bun," according to the company. Another big change is that BK switched out the mayo for a new one, claiming the updated version tastes better. Customers had long been complaining that the current mayo recipe isn't very good, so this seems like a subtle admission that it needed to be swapped out.

Finally, the most visually striking change is that each burger is packaged in a cardboard box "to ensure it makes it to guests exactly the way it left the kitchen," per the press release. Hopefully, that means your sandwich won't look like an elephant sat on it (seriously, how do they get so flat?), and the press images indicate that a paper wrapper is around each burger as well. "The Whopper is an icon, so we didn't set out to reinvent it. Instead, we elevated it based on direct guest feedback," said the president of Burger King U.S. and Canada, Tom Curtis.