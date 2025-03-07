Review: Burger King's New Steakhouse Bacon Whopper Is Okay, But Don't Sleep On The Premium Sides

One of the things you should know about Burger King is that its slogan is "have it your way," and this has truly been an ethos for the fast food chain. Guests can customize every sandwich on the menu, in whichever way they prefer — holding the pickles, adding extra cheese or patties, you name it. Now, Burger King is letting you have it ... some other guests' way.

February of 2024 brought about the launch of Burger King's Million Dollar Whopper Contest, which let fans create their own Whopper innovations. In September, three winners were picked from over a million submissions — those being the Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper, Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, and Mexican Street Corn Whopper. Through that same contest, however, Burger King says it has discovered what it deems as another worthy sandwich: the Steakhouse Bacon Whopper, which hit menus on March 6. Meant to evoke the flavors of an American steakhouse, the Whopper has A.1. sauce and peppercorn aioli, plus a host of other signature Whopper ingredients.

Instead of crediting this new burger to individual contestants, the Steakhouse Bacon Whopper is inspired by guest requests, and therefore does not appear to be eligible for the $1 million grand prize that the three contest finalists were vying for. Nonetheless, to see if this new menu item is a "million dollar" burger in its own right, The Takeout made sure to be among the first to try out this new Whopper.