Steakhouse Chain Burgers Ranked According To Customer Reviews
Steakhouse chains in the U.S. are a staple, with a plethora of different restaurant options for any mood, preference, or occasion. Whether splurging on a nice night at Fleming's or just enjoying a typical family trip to Texas Roadhouse, the choices are plentiful.
Obviously, steakhouses are known for steak, which can be intimidating, especially if you don't know how to order steak correctly. But many steakhouses offer less anxiety-inducing options on the menu for customers to choose from, including the classic hamburger. When people think of ordering a hamburger, they frequently associate it with fast food chains that serve the highest (and lowest) quality burgers — but when a chain restaurant is renowned for its beef, it can be worthwhile to venture out and try something different.
To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of burgers from steakhouse chains around America ranked from worst to best. To determine this list, we looked at online reviews that share firsthand experiences at a wide variety of restaurants, elaborating on the quality, flavor, and overall enjoyability of each burger. Learn more about the evaluation process in the methodology slide at the end of this article.
14. Logan's Roadhouse: All American Cheeseburger
Over the years since its opening in 1991, Logan's Roadhouse has faced many challenges, including enduring multiple bankruptcies. However, the steakhouse chain is still alive and kickin' ... although based on reviews of its All American Cheeseburger, some customers might be wondering why.
The chain's All American Cheeseburger is served with fries, and comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles, with a choice of Swiss, American or cheddar cheese. While the low price point for this burger is alluring, experiences shared by customers indicate that it's probably not worth it. One patron on Tripadvisor complained that their burger was "burnt to a crisp." Another customer on Tripadvisor posted a review titled "horrible burger," adding that despite their cheeseburger being "almost burnt," it couldn't be picked up from the plate due to a soggy bottom bun. Other reviewers on Yelp agreed, decrying it as the "worst burger" and stating they had better food at McDonald's and Burger King.
The chain also offers an upgraded Roadhouse Deluxe burger featuring bacon and barbecue sauce, the 'Shroom & Swiss Burger with sautéed mushrooms and crispy onions, and mini burgers served on Logan's Roadhouse rolls. At least with the latter item, the rolls get good reviews.
13. Ruth's Chris Steak House: Ruth's Cheeseburger
Ruth's Chris Steak House has a single burger option, Ruth's Cheeseburger — which is prime beef served with the customer's choice of cheese, as well as fries. The burger is simple, and while many customers enjoy its taste, some found the execution to be inconsistent; multiple people claimed to receive overcooked (or even burnt) burgers. A reviewer who shared an experience on Tripadvisor even spoke to the manager after his burger — ordered medium — was delivered well done, without the desired pink center in the patty. The manager allegedly "suggested ordering 'medium rare' if [the customer] wanted to see pink."
One thing that many visitors to Ruth's Chris seem to agree on is that Ruth's Cheeseburger is overpriced. Even a patron who called the burger "a bright spot in terms of flavor" on Yelp critiqued that it cost more than expected, adding that although the fries were delicious they were "a bit on the skimpy side."
12. Texas Roadhouse: All-American Cheeseburger
When people walk into Texas Roadhouse, it feels like they've stepped right into the Lone Star state, despite the first Texas Roadhouse location being sited in Indiana. Regardless of its origins, this steakhouse chain truly lives up to the stereotype about everything being bigger in Texas — especially with its food portions.
That also includes its burgers. Each burger comes with a side of steak fries and a pickle spear. But Texas Roadhouse's burgers also come with mixed reviews. A Redditor gave the chain's All-American Cheeseburger an overall rating of excellent, describing how it was cooked to a perfect medium, was well seasoned, and how had a "quality beef flavor" and an "expertly toasted" bun. However, a Tripadvisor post titled "I'll never have a hamburger at Texas Roadhouse again" shared a disappointing experience. The customer described being told that it was not an option to order the burgers medium or medium rare, only medium well or well done. Then the patron was served "two very well done hockey pucks" that were extremely salty, while the steak fries on the side were soggy.
The Texas Roadhouse Smokehouse Burger is a deluxe offering with sautéed mushrooms, onions, barbecue sauce, lettuce, and tomato, topped with both American and Jack cheeses. Nonetheless, it also garners mixed reviews. One commenter on Yelp had the Smokehouse Burger and complimented how juicy it was — but a Tripadvisor reviewer complained about it being extremely salty.
11. Black Angus Steakhouse: Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger
Black Angus Steakhouse offers a good variety of burgers. In May of 2023, the chain introduced a lineup of Badass Burgers (including the Rodeo Ripper, the Lasso, and the High Noon Showdown patty melt) that were originally introduced as to-go items only, but are now offered in the restaurant as well.
Nevertheless, the signature burger at Black Angus is the Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger, featuring a half-pound Angus beef patty with applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, and onion rings on top. A Redditor who ordered this through Uber Eats called it a "damn good burger," adding that by ordering it rare, the burger doesn't get overcooked when reheating it at home.
However, some did not have as positive an experience with Black Angus burgers. One customer who posted to Yelp said that his son's burger tasted like "it was dipped in battery acid," while another Yelp reviewer stated that their burger was very dry and tasted unseasoned, adding that they hope the steakhouse does steak better than it does burgers.
10. LongHorn Steakhouse: The LH Burger
LongHorn Steakhouse is a fairly large chain that was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in the early '80s, and today has over 500 locations. The LH Burger served here consists of a half-pound patty topped with applewood-smoked bacon, LongHorn's signature burger sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and the customer's choice of cheese, all on a toasted potato bun.
Some customers who took to Yelp described the burgers at LongHorn Steakhouse as being thick, juicy, and flavorful. A reviewer for Southern Arizona Guide complimented the good value for money that the LongHorn Steakhouse burger provided. However, a commenter on Rate My Food gave the LH Burger a middling rating, sharing suspicions that the patty was pre-made and frozen before it was cooked, while conceding that "if you like burgers and you are cheap, this might be a good option. It's a lot of food, and you won't leave hungry."
9. Outback Steakhouse: The Outbacker Burger
Despite its widespread marketing evoking imagery of Down Under, Outback Steakhouse is not nearly as Australian as you might think. Founded in Tampa, Florida in 1988 — not long after "Crocodile Dundee" became a blockbuster film — Outback Steakhouse is Australian-inspired, but it has no authentic Australian recipes on its menu, instead focusing on American favorites.
With that U.S.-based audience in mind, the restaurant offers a classic cheeseburger called The Outbacker Burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, and mustard. Despite its simplicity, the Outbacker Burger has mixed reviews from customers. One fan who commented on Yelp said that "I always get the burger" at Outback, and that it's "sooo good." Another Yelp user described the burger as being cooked exactly how they wanted it. However, there were a few negative experiences reported with the burger's preparation — one reviewer on Yelp stated that their burger was "dry and disgusting."
Outback also offers the Bloomin' Burger, topped with Bloomin' Onion petals and a spicy signature sauce. A food reviewer named Burger Beast tried this, and thought the beef of the burger tasted excellent, but stated that the fried onion topping isn't for everyone, adding that just sticking with the Outbacker Burger was probably a safer bet.
8. Morton's: Wagyu Smashburger
Morton's actually exists because of a hamburger. The restaurant was created when co-founder Klaus Fritsch made a hamburger for fellow co-founder Arnie Morton, which was so impressive that it became known as the Million-Dollar Hamburger. Unfortunately, that burger is not currently listed on Morton's menu.
But have no fear — the steakhouse chain does still offer a burger: the Wagyu Smashburger, which has three Wagyu beef patties, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, dill pickles, and Thousand Island dressing, served on a toasted brioche bun. This smashburger was originally added to Morton's menu for National Hamburger Month in May of 2024, but it was so popular the chain decided to bring it back.
One customer called this the "best burger I've ever had" in a post to OpenTable, adding that the fries were perfect, too. Another patron commented on OpenTable to call this burger "excellent," and said they hoped Morton's would add it to the regular menu — well, they got their wish. However, the burger was not a smash hit with one reviewer on Yelp, who simply stated that "it did not deliver," and that they were "very disappointed on how it came out and tasted." We guess next time they'll just have to try to make the perfect smash burger at home.
7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse: The Prime Burger
There are two burgers offered on Fleming's Prime Steakhouse bar menu: the Prime Burger and the California Burger. The Prime Burger is topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, peppered bacon, lettuce, red onion, and Campari tomatoes.
One customer who ordered the Prime Burger described it on Tripadvisor as generously sized, delicious, and perfectly cooked. Another Tripadvisor user highly recommended the burger to the restaurant's happy hour crowd. Reviewers on Yelp said that the Prime Burger was spot on and tasted excellent, with one customer even admitting that they order a Fleming's burger on DoorDash at least once a week. However, one patron was not impressed, and took to Yelp to say that the burger was "nothing special."
Fleming's California Burger — served with tomato, arugula, peppered bacon, avocado, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, and jalapeño aioli — is a nod to the restaurant chain's California roots. The steakhouse also honors its Golden State heritage with its extensive collection of Napa Valley wines.
6. Saltgrass Steakhouse: Cheeseburger
The burgers that customers can choose from at Saltgrass Steakhouse are dependent on the location that they are visiting within different states. However, the burger it apparently offers at all of its restaurants is a classic cheeseburger.
This cheeseburger — coming with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles — has received many positive responses. One customer who ordered the cheeseburger said in a Tripadvisor post that it was served with "the meat cooked just right." Another review on Tripadvisor echoed that the burger was cooked to perfection, adding that it was served on a "crispy bun." Still, there were some complaints about the burger's preparation being inconsistent; a reviewer on Tripadvisor described how their daughter's cheeseburger arrived cold, and that the replacement she received was so dry that she didn't eat most of it.
At certain locations, Saltgrass offers a Brisket Burger served with slow-braised brisket, cheddar, onions, pickles, and barbecue sauce. This meatier menu item earned praise on Yelp, even while other elements of the commenters' meals garnered criticism.
5. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse: JR Double Burger
Stepping into any Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse location is like taking a trip back in time. The decor is Art Deco-inspired and meant to make guests feel like they're dining in the 1940s. Now, while a burger doesn't necessarily scream timeless elegance, it is on the menu here. The JR Double Burger is made with two 4-ounce Avril-Bleh patties, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, relish, and remoulade.
Customers who have eaten the burger and written about it on Yelp described it as juicy and delicious — one patron who was unhappy with the restaurant's steaks said that anyone who orders the JR Double Burger would be "the smartest person in the room." A parent shared on Tripadvisor that their 10-year-old son tried the JR Double Burger, and claimed it was the best he ever had, even better than what the parent makes at home. However, although another reviewer on Yelp agreed that the burger is juicy, they added that "the meat tasted like any other burger joint," and that the burger itself was very messy.
4. Peter Luger Steakhouse: Luger-Burger
The famous Luger-Burger — featuring a patty weighing in at more than a half-pound, with the optional additions of cheese and bacon — is the sole burger offered at Peter Luger Steakhouse locations, and it's only available during lunch service. The patty for this burger is made with trimmings from the steakhouse's dry-aged steak, ground with USDA Grade-A chuck roast.
SFGate reviewed the Luger-Burger from the Las Vegas location. The burger arrived with cheese and a thick slice of raw onion. The writer's only reaction after the first bite was, "oh wow," before going on to describe the burger as juicy and flavorful enough to eschew the additional toppings or signature steak sauce that comes on the side. The Business Insider review of the burger concurred, adding that the patty was as soft as butter, and that the author felt it had a homemade taste reminiscent of summertime barbecues.
The Luger-Burger did receive a remarkably negative review in 2019 from the New York Times. The critic said that the burger patty was almost perfectly cooked on one side, but gray and hard on the other. However, the reviewer observed that another customer received a burger that had "a midnight-dark crust giving way to an evenly rosy interior so full of juices it looked like it was ready to cry."
3. The Palm Restaurant: Classic Burger
The food at The Palm Restaurant is not the first thing that might impress you. The walls at each location are covered in caricatures drawn by talented artists that capture the community's important figures from the time when the eatery opened.
If you're able to pry your eyes from the walls, The Palm does have two burgers available on its lunch menu: the Classic Burger and the Bunless Burger. For the Classic Burger — which comes with signature Italian herb-seasoned fries and house-made giardiniera — customers can choose to top it with aged cheddar, Gouda, Muenster, or Danish blue cheese.
A customer on Tripadvisor ordered the Classic Burger, and declared that it was the best burger they've eaten "in a really long time." Another patron who posted to Tripadvisor even went as far as calling it "legendary," adding how affordable it is. Some Yelp reviewers described it as a good-sized burger that was expertly cooked to customer specifications — however, there were others who complained about the burger coming out incorrectly prepared.
2. Smith & Wollensky: Wollensky's Butcher Burger
There are two burgers on Smith & Wollensky's lunch menu at every location: Wollensky's Butcher Burger and the Cajun Burger. The Butcher Burger has applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, and steak sauce mayo. The steakhouse uses the steak ends from its prime ribeyes, strip steaks, and filet mignons mixed with tasty chuck roast to create its burger patties.
A patron who ordered the Butcher Burger shared on Tripadvisor that it ranked among the top-10 best burgers they had ever had. DC Outlook reviewed the burger, and emphasized how large it is, stating that it "requires a certain level of skill to eat properly" and that even cutting it into halves didn't help. However, the writer said that the soft bun that it's served on does make it easier to eat, and that the meat of the burger was extremely flavorful.
Similarly glowing feedback was posted by a Smith & Wollensky's patron on OpenTable, saying that the burger was cooked to perfection. Another customer on OpenTable stated that the burger was "just the comfort food I was looking for."
1. The Capital Grille: The Grille's Signature Cheeseburger
When eating at The Capital Grille, the overall experience is meant to be one of delightful elegance, from the comfortable atmosphere to the dishes that enliven your senses with flavor. While you might be doubtful that a burger can achieve that, Capital Grille customer reviews prove otherwise. The steakhouse's sole burger — The Grille's Signature Cheeseburger — is on its lunch menu, has grilled onions, and is served with truffle fries.
A Business Insider critic visited The Capital Grille with her family, and her 15-year-old son — described as a burger-loving picky eater — ordered the Grille's Signature Cheeseburger. Not only did he enjoy the cheeseburger and how flavorful it was, but he claimed it as "one of his favorite steakhouse burgers." In fact, it was hard to find anyone who didn't enjoy the Capital Grille cheeseburger, with multiple people praising it on Yelp, saying that it was juicy and delicious; one commenter even called it the best burger and fries that they had ever had. Another reviewer on Yelp went so far as to call it a "masterpiece" and the "Bentley of burgers."
Methodology
Experiences at steakhouses — especially chains — can vary. One person can love the food, while another customer who ordered the exact same menu item from a different location can hate it.
Due to this, when looking to rank steakhouse burgers from worst to best, we made sure to read a wide range of customer feedback on independent, reputable platforms such as Yelp, Reddit, and Tripadvisor. While in the process of doing this, we considered the overall tone of the responses, as well as descriptive, in-depth reviews that described the overall taste, quality, and texture of each individual burger. In addition, we searched for any reviews that food critics or local publications might have written on any featured steakhouse and its burgers.