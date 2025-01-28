Steakhouse Chain Burgers Ranked According To Customer Reviews

Steakhouse chains in the U.S. are a staple, with a plethora of different restaurant options for any mood, preference, or occasion. Whether splurging on a nice night at Fleming's or just enjoying a typical family trip to Texas Roadhouse, the choices are plentiful.

Obviously, steakhouses are known for steak, which can be intimidating, especially if you don't know how to order steak correctly. But many steakhouses offer less anxiety-inducing options on the menu for customers to choose from, including the classic hamburger. When people think of ordering a hamburger, they frequently associate it with fast food chains that serve the highest (and lowest) quality burgers — but when a chain restaurant is renowned for its beef, it can be worthwhile to venture out and try something different.

To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of burgers from steakhouse chains around America ranked from worst to best. To determine this list, we looked at online reviews that share firsthand experiences at a wide variety of restaurants, elaborating on the quality, flavor, and overall enjoyability of each burger. Learn more about the evaluation process in the methodology slide at the end of this article.