15 Gourmet Foods Hiding At Walmart

Walmart is often associated with low-priced everyday essentials (even though Aldi and Costco may have better prices on some items). In any case, it's the world's largest grocery retailer, and as such it has a wide range of items which also encompasses some higher-end stuff. For one thing, it's an unexpectedly great place to buy high-quality ground beef. It also has a private label brand called Bettergoods which offers high quality items such as mushroom-truffle pizza and macarons (both of which made our list of the best Bettergoods products). If you look closely, you can spot all manner of gourmet goodies hiding in plain sight on Walmart store shelves.

This list merely scrapes the cream off the top, but it includes a little bit of everything. Walmart has super-fancy bread and sparkling wine if you're planning an Omar Khayyam-esque picnic, but there are also premium cheeses and chocolates if you'd like to make it a more substantial meal. If you're cooking up something yourself, we've listed some ingredients that put the "haute" in haute cuisine, including exclusive cooking oils, a fancy fungus, and a very pricey spice. Not every item may be in stock at your local Walmart, but everything should be available for shipping or delivery if not.