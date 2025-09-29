Martha Stewart Loathes This 'Hideous' Ingredient

Martha Stewart, our undisputed queen of good taste, has made her distaste widely known for a certain overpriced, and in her opinion over-hyped ingredient: truffle oil. Stewart is certainly no stranger to bougie foods (even when it comes to pizza toppings) but she draws the line at this polarizing pantry item. Although some home cooks and trendy restaurants may still drizzle it over fries, pasta, and even scrambled eggs, she isn't buying into the hype. In a 2018 interview with Today, Stewart didn't hold back. "They've done many studies on truffle oil. It's synthetic, it's fake, it's horrible," the homemaking icon affirmed. "It clings to your tastebuds, it's a hideous thing. Forget truffle oil." And she has good reason for her culinary contempt.

It's worth noting that most truffle oils on the market contain no actual truffles; it's just olive oil infused with synthetic compounds like 2,4-dithiapentane, a lab-created chemical designed to mimic the earthy aroma of real truffles. These compounds create a strong, often overpowering scent that lacks the complexity of a true truffle flavor. In short, truffle oil is basically perfume for food.

Stewart has built her culinary empire on classic cooking techniques, farm-to-table values, and a deep appreciation for seasonal, high-quality ingredients. The domestic diva raises her own chickens, grows organic vegetables, and elegantly entertains like no other. A so-called "luxury" ingredient that's actually full of artificial flavors and gimmicks clashes with everything she stands for.