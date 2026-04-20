The 15 Best Bettergoods Products To Grab At Walmart, According To Reviews
If Trader Joe's and Walmart had a baby, it would be the Bettergoods brand — one of Walmart's newer and largest private-label food offerings, with more than 400 products across nearly every grocery category. If you haven't spotted or tried something from the Bettergoods brand at your local Walmart yet, it's different from the store's Great Value and Marketside labels, where basic grocery products are simply stripped of their brand names to lower the price. Instead, Bettergoods stands out with colorful, modern packaging and a mix of both trendy and everyday staples, all available in stores and online at what many consider an impressively low price for the quality you're getting.
The line has been well-received by customers, with more than half the products earning ratings above four stars. This list narrows down some of the best items, taking into account star ratings, as well as volume of ratings and reviews. We also based our findings on the most updated information available online (customers are constantly rating and reviewing these products, so scores and feedback may evolve).
Pineapple Chunks in Light Syrup with Coconut Water and Natural Flavor
If you're looking to buy the most nutritious shelf-stable fruit — one that's actually tasty and affordable — look to Bettergoods pineapple chunks, rated 4.7 stars out of more than 1,700 reviews. Instead of the traditional can and the sugar-laden heavy syrup (or plain water) often used, 24 ounces of pineapple is uniquely preserved in glass jars packed in light syrup, coconut water, and natural flavor. These characteristics are what reviewers consistently say they appreciate, as it helps the pineapple taste noticeably fresher. Reviewers also love the drinkable juice as a bonus, all just shy of $5.
Authentic French Macarons
For a European treat in the freezer section, grab Bettergoods French-style assorted macarons. These colorful sandwich cookies come in six flavors: vanilla, raspberry, coffee, chocolate, pistachio, and lemon, with an overall rating of 4.6 stars across more than 1,300 reviews. "Score! I don't think these lasted 24 hours! IMMEDIATELY tried each flavor," one Walmart reviewer said. "Took the rest to work to taste test with besties — big hit!" The product's webpage also notes they're made in France by a long-standing family bakery. Many reviews also point out the affordable $5.96 price for a 12-count box.
Non-dairy milk
If you're someone who opts for non-dairy milk, you're in luck! Bettergood's plant-based milks, including almond, oat, and soy milk varieties, amass some of the highest star-ratings of all Bettergoods products. The unsweetened almond milk reigns supreme, however, with 4.7 stars across 4,100 ratings. Among the hundreds of reviews for each milk, taste and price received the most praise, with one Walmart customer saying, "This is just as good as the expensive almond milk that can cost up to two dollars more!" A half-gallon costs $2.63 for almond milk, $2.86 for soy milk, and $3.83 for oat milk.
Orange Mango Sparkling Water
As a frequent buyer of Bettergoods orange mango sparkling water, I can attest that the citrus flavor is one of the best. The carbonation provides just the right amount of fizz without overpowering the sweet, fruity flavors like many flavored sparkling waters tend to do. While it's potentially better-tasting than the top French brand of sparkling water, it also sits at one of the lowest price points — $3.68 for a case of eight — helping it earn a 4.4-star rating of more than 1,240 ratings.
Herb Cheese Ravioli
Customers frequently say Bettergoods Herb Cheese Ravioli goes beyond what you'd expect from a seemingly typical frozen bag of ravioli, earning it 4.5 stars from more than 1,300 ratings. Reviewers describe the filling as rich and herby, while also noting the pasta portion doesn't actually break when cooking. Not to mention, it's hard to beat a six-minute cook time with four servings costing $5.42. A sauce isn't included, but the herb and cheese flavors can pair with just about anything, allowing you to make it your own. You can even try adding ravioli to canned soup!
Belgian Style Cheesy Potatoes au Gratin
With review titles like, "Potato Perfection," "Hidden Gems," or "Great Flavor Worth A Try!" it's safe to assume that Bettergoods Belgian Style Cheesy Potatoes Au Gratin are worth a try, especially given the product's 4.7-star rating from more than 1,450 reviews. Customers love these individual rounds of thinly sliced potatoes layered with creamy Emmental cheese sauce, garlic, and spices, noting that they're a convenient, ready-to-bake side dish for everything from steak and chicken to egg dishes. Coming in at just under $4 for a box of four, the product drew high praise from one reviewer: "The potatoes are perfectly sliced and tender, and the creamy cheese sauce is rich, savory, and indulgent without being overly heavy."
Chicken Wings with Garlic Butter Dry Rub
Bettergoods chicken wings contain five dry rub flavors of frozen wings — garlic butter, brown sugar BBQ, Louisiana style, lemon pepper, and spicy dill — and all currently above a 4.5-star rating, with four of the flavors receiving over 2,000 ratings. "Absolutely delicious! I'm not the biggest lemon pepper fan, but these hit!" one Redditor said. "Meaty, juicy, flavorful, with a nice crisp to them." Another Redditor preferred the Spicy Dill Dry Rub version, saying, "You really don't even need to use the entire spice packet (but I did because I'm a salt fiend lol). They were tender, juicy, and so flavorful."
Italian Wood-Fired frozen pizzas
Bettergoods has several frozen pizza varieties, but the Bettergoods Italian wood-fired pizzas stand out as customer favorites. If you can't decide which to try first, go for the mushroom truffle — this is the fan-favorite, earning more than 1,800 5-star ratings. Though Guy Fieri and Gordon Ramsay think truffle oil is overused, customers say they're especially impressed with the balanced truffle flavor and fresh-tasting mushrooms. Across each Italian wood-fired variety, reviews consistently mention the quality of the crust, with one reviewer stating, "The crust on this pizza is better than most restaurants and all fast food pizza joints." And all for only about $7 a pie.
Shelf-stable, bottled organic milk
Available in a 12-pack of 8-ounce shelf-stable bottles, Bettergoods Organic Whole White Milk and Reduced-Fat Chocolate Milk earned 4.5 stars across more than 2,023 ratings collectively for its fresh taste and value. While the pack may seem pricey at $11.97, customers say it actually helps save money since its shelf-stability prevents waste. "These are perfect for me; my grandkid isn't here all the time, and they last a long time so I'm not wasting things," one reviewer said. Parents also commented that the bottles are convenient for packing lunches or when on the go, while others said they can come in handy for cooking.
Farmhouse Style Shredded Cheddar, Gouda, and Gruyere Cheeses
A standout for its 4.8-star rating across more than 1,300 scorers, Bettergoods Farmhouse Style Shredded Cheddar, Gouda, and Gruyere Cheeses are a popular addition to sandwiches and pasta. "This selection works well for me in skillet meals, casseroles, and hot sandwiches," A Walmart reviewer said. "It's a great way to boost protein content and less fat and sodium than bacon or sausage." Cheddar, Gouda, and Gruyere are some of the meltiest cheeses, and you get them all in one 7-ounce bag for just $2.67. So next time you are making a recipe like this classic three-cheese mac and cheese, make sure you grab a bag. And since the shreds are thicker cut, no judgment if you eat them straight from the bag.
Pistachio Nut Butter
Dubai chocolate dreams come true, with numerous reviews calling the rich flavor and smooth consistency of Bettergoods pistachio nut butter "perfect" and "delicious" for recreating the viral candy bars. The spread also works just like any other nut butter — on toast, with fruit, or even in a dupe Starbucks' pistachio beverage. Although it's received more than 1,800 5-star ratings, its 4.3-star rating falls on the lower end of the Bettergoods product line.
Lightly Breaded White Meat Chicken Bites
Walmart's Great Value Chicken Nuggets uses the worst ingredients, but the good news is that the chain redeems itself with its Bettergoods lineup. The Bettergoods lightly breaded white meat chicken bites are seasoned with paprika, dried onion and garlic, and other flavorful spices, helping it earn 4.5 stars from over 1,000 ratings. Ingredient quality and taste go hand in hand here, and reviews frequently note the tender, all-white meat chicken and the simple breading that crisps up perfectly when air-fried. Each 24-ounce frozen bag costs $8.46 for eight servings.
Oven Roasted and Seasoned Potatoes
Bettergoods frozen oven-roasted potatoes are available in three highly-rated varieties of: red petite potatoes with olive oil, Italian herbs, and parmesan; red petite potatoes with olive oil, sea salt, and cracked pepper; and Yukon potatoes with peppers and onions – with each averaging 4.4 to 4.5 stars across hundreds of ratings. Perfect for meal-prepping breakfast burritos, each variety costs $3.47 for a 20-ounce bag, with positive reviews noting the potatoes are tasty and easy to prepare, especially in the air fryer. "I like to roast potato cubes and other vegetables in the oven," one reviewer noted. "But sometimes I do not have the time or the energy to do all the prep work. Bettergoods has done all the hard work and I reap the benefits."
Praline Pecans
What's not to love about pecans covered in a sweet, buttery, slightly salty, crunchy coating? This is what you get in a 10-ounce container of Bettergoods Praline Pecans, which reviewers frequently admit are addictive, with one commenting, "I have to keep the container away from me after eating a few." Beyond being an indulgent snack, many say these pecans also add a delicious contrast when sprinkled over salads or sweet potatoes, or added to another sweet treat. "These praline pecans are good so I thought I would pair them with my chocolate/vanilla Blue Bell," a Facebook user recommended. Nuts are generally pricey, but customers also say these pecans are fairly priced at just under $7, earning them a 4.7 star-rating from 1,100 users.
Whole Milk Greek Yogurt
A top favorite among reviewers, Bettergoods whole milk Greek yogurts come in plain, strawberries and cream, and honey vanilla. Each flavor averages 4.7 to 4.8 stars across thousands of reviews. Customers consistently praise how the rich flavor and creamy texture taste just like leading brands of Greek yogurt, but costs a fraction of the price at $3.53 for a 32-ounce container. "YALL!!!!! This is by farrrr the BEST Greek Yogurt I've tried," a Facebook poster said about the honey vanilla flavor. "It's so good with a handful of grapes mixed in or a handful of any kind of fruit mixed in!!!!" While many love the product for breakfast or a snack, several reviews also suggested using the yogurt in meals or to bake bread.