The Grocery Store Chicken Nugget Brand That Uses The Worst Ingredients

The next time you're grocery shopping at Walmart, avoid wasting your time and money on the chain's Great Value Chicken Nuggets and steer clear of their Great Value Dino Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets, too. Both of these fully cooked, frozen chicken nugget brands have identical ingredients. Priced at $0.19-0.20 per ounce, it seems like an unbeatable deal, but that low price comes at the cost of high-quality ingredients. Instead, inexpensive fillers are used to make up the difference.

These fillers include textured soy protein concentrate, a cheaper and lower-quality protein source, and maltodextrin, a white, powdery starch extracted from certain foods and used to thicken processed foods and add volume. It's one thing if low-quality ingredients make a darn good-tasting product — whatever McDonald's Chicken McNuggets are made from, they never tasted so good to so many people — but it's another thing if the ingredients are bad and taste that way too.

Soy can also be challenging for some people to digest, especially when it's heavily processed like textured soy protein concentrate is. The same is true for maltodextrin. Based on studies, experts suggest limiting your intake of maltodextrin, as it can negatively impact gut bacteria. Maltodextrin's high glycemic index score of 110 (higher than table sugar) means it is also not ideal for diabetics or those watching their blood sugar, since it can spike blood sugar levels.